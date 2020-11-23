Serif cuts 30 percent off Affinity creative apps for Black Friday

It might be a good time to shop around if you’re looking for alternatives to Adobe software like Photoshop. Serif is running a Black Friday sale that cuts prices by 30 percent on all Affinity creative apps, including Photo, Designer and Publisher. This applies regardless of whether you’re buying for iPad, Mac or Windows, and also includes 30 percent discounts on numerous art, brush and font kits.

Each app is widely considered a more focused and affordable (if not always as wide-reaching) parallel to an Adobe tool. Affinity Photo is a rival to Photoshop with multi-layer image editing and painting. Affinity Designer courts vector and raster artists who’d otherwise use Illustrator, while Affinity Publisher serves as a publishing program (what else?) for those who’d rather not get InDesign.