After Math: Apple's unveils its inaugural 5G phone amid a week of firsts

The news cycle has been especially hectic as of late, filled with major revelations, announcements and product premieres seemingly happening right on top of one another. From Apple unveiling the iPhone 12 to Sony revealing the PS5’s user interface — and the Prime Days in between — we’ve seen it all. So here are some of the top headlines from the week that wouldn’t quit.
Lucid's first production EV will go head-to-head with Model S at $77,400
Lucid announced last week that its first entry into the EV market, dubbed the Air, would be competitively priced against the main rival, the Tesla Model S. That is, right up until Tesla CEO and overwrought man-child, Elon Musk, unilaterally dropped the price of the Model S to, and I shit you not, $69,420. Tell me again why we take this guy seriously?