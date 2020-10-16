After Math: Apple's unveils its inaugural 5G phone amid a week of firsts

Engadget

October 22nd is shaping up to be a big day for Virgin Galactic. The company confirmed last week that it is readying SpaceShipTwo for a new round of flight tests beginning on that date. Should the launch go according to plan, this will mark the first time that the vehicle has operated out of the firm’s new headquarters at Spaceport America.

Remember the Howe brothers? Guys made that DARPA super-tank a few years back called the Ripsaw? Well, tanks aren’t all they make. Their company has designed and marketed a super-powered robotic firefighter as well, dubbed the RS3, and have just sold one into service with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Tesla buyers who decided to splurge on Tesla’s $3,000 third row option for the Model Y are in luck. CEO Elon Musk announced via Twitter this week (having recently dissolved the company’s PR department) that production of the extra-seating Ys will begin in November with deliveries happening some point before the end of the year.

Perhaps the biggest news of the week occurred Tuesday when Apple revealed its new iPhone 12, the first Apple product to utilize 5G connectivity. In addition to the standard model, the company is also selling mini and Pro versions as well.