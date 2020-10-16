Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Engadget

After Math: Apple's unveils its inaugural 5G phone amid a week of firsts

Plus, the LAFD gets a firefighting robot.
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
1h ago
appl
Engadget

The news cycle has been especially hectic as of late, filled with major revelations, announcements and product premieres seemingly happening right on top of one another. From Apple unveiling the iPhone 12 to Sony revealing the PS5’s user interface — and the Prime Days in between — we’ve seen it all. So here are some of the top headlines from the week that wouldn’t quit.

lucid
Lucid Motors

Lucid's first production EV will go head-to-head with Model S at $77,400

Lucid announced last week that its first entry into the EV market, dubbed the Air, would be competitively priced against the main rival, the Tesla Model S. That is, right up until Tesla CEO and overwrought man-child, Elon Musk, unilaterally dropped the price of the Model S to, and I shit you not, $69,420. Tell me again why we take this guy seriously?

virgin
Engadget

Virgin Galactic prepares for its first spaceflight from Spaceport America

October 22nd is shaping up to be a big day for Virgin Galactic. The company confirmed last week that it is readying SpaceShipTwo for a new round of flight tests beginning on that date. Should the launch go according to plan, this will mark the first time that the vehicle has operated out of the firm’s new headquarters at Spaceport America.

lafd
Engadget

The LAFD just hired America's first firefighting robot

Remember the Howe brothers? Guys made that DARPA super-tank a few years back called the Ripsaw? Well, tanks aren’t all they make. Their company has designed and marketed a super-powered robotic firefighter as well, dubbed the RS3, and have just sold one into service with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

model y
Engadget

Tesla will start making seven-seater Model Ys next month

Tesla buyers who decided to splurge on Tesla’s $3,000 third row option for the Model Y are in luck. CEO Elon Musk announced via Twitter this week (having recently dissolved the company’s PR department) that production of the extra-seating Ys will begin in November with deliveries happening some point before the end of the year.

iphone12
Engadget

The iPhone 12 has 5G and a new flat-edged design

Perhaps the biggest news of the week occurred Tuesday when Apple revealed its new iPhone 12, the first Apple product to utilize 5G connectivity. In addition to the standard model, the company is also selling mini and Pro versions as well.

In this article: after math, aftermath, lucid motors, Tesla, Apple, Virgin Galactic, Howe and Howe, feature, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
