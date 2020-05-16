After Math: Free games and expensive mistakes

As if the COVID-19 crisis wasn’t bad enough on its own, the economic downturn that it’s brought along for the ride has hit many of us where it hurts the most: our pocketbooks. But even as folks across the country look to pare down their household budgets, a number of companies are beginning to offer their products at deep discounts, if not give them away outright, to help ease the pain of quarantine. But as this week’s headlines demonstrate, not every lunch is as free as it may first appear.
Epic Game Store's Mega Sale is back, and 'GTA V' is free
If you haven’t yet gotten around to playing the blockbuster open-world crime spree simulator, Grand Theft Auto V, what have you been doing for the past seven years? Now’s your chance! You don’t even need to pay for it — with money at least. The PC/Mac version is free to download until May 21st, you just have to wade through throngs of digital shoppers, wend your way past rampant Error 500 screens and be willing to install the Epic Game Store launcher on your computer. Or, if that sounds like too much work, Epic’s offering Outer Worlds for half off instead.