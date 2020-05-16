After Math: Free games and expensive mistakes

Spatial IO

Just in case Zoom conference calls weren’t exhausting enough already, Spatial would like you to hold this beer while it straps an Oculus Quest to your face. That’s right, now you can take all those meetings that should have been emails while in VR! Thankfully, the company is also expanding its support for browser and mobile dial-ins in addition to the VR offerings — you won’t be able to rock a personalized digital avatar if you don’t don the headset, but you will be spared the inevitable face sweats.

The French government has passed a law that provides social media companies a full one-hour grace period to remove pedophilic and terroristic posts from their platforms (so generous!) and a full day to take down any content the government deems “manifestly illicit” before being hammered with massive fines. How social media sites, which have already proven themselves ineffective at policing their users’ behaviors, are supposed to comply with this legislation remains to be seen. However, with 4 percent of their annual global revenue at stake, social media companies are certain to find a way.

Even though the next PlayStation iteration is expected to arrive before the end of the year, people still can’t seem to get enough of the PS4. As of the end of this March, some 110.4 million consoles have been sold — only the Gameboy and Gameboy Color have moved more units.

If you have the disposable income to drop a grand on Motorola’s upcoming Edge+ flagship cellphone, congrats! The company has clarified that it will be on the receiving end of not one but two OS upgrades, ensuring it will remain up to date through Android 12. That just leaves the question of what to spend the remaining $200 of your stimulus check on.