Latest in Gear

Image credit: Kuzma via Getty Images

After Math: Premium Pricing

Dig deeper into those pockets, capitalism won't save itself.
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
1h ago
Comments
31 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
a house made from bills of 100 dollars, dof f/x, selective focus
Kuzma via Getty Images

Sponsored Links

Earnings week seems to arrive just a little bit sooner every fall — or it could just be the nonstop cheering from Big Tech who had a banner quarter thanks to the COVID quarantine turning many of us into a captive audience for their products and services. Here are some headlines from the week that was.

alexa kitchen
Engadget

The first Alexa-connected toy kitchen goes on sale for $300

What, you thought your child was just going to indoctrinate themselves to life within the surveillance state? For free? In this economy? Not a chance. Not when Jeff Bezos can ding you for a trio of Benjamins on the way out.

amazon
Engadget

While we were staying home, Amazon amassed $96.1 billion in sales

Speaking of Jeff Bezos getting even more wealthy, Amazon made an extra $26 billion in sales during Q3 2020 thanks to our shelter in place rules and everybody embracing delivery for, well, everything.

tesla
Engadget

Tesla's $500 'Radio Upgrade' restores FM and Sirius XM access

Oh the woes of Tesla ownership. First the company offered a $2,500 infotainment system upgrade that gave customers access to YouTube, Netflix, Hulu — none of which should be watched while operating a motor vehicle mind you, unless you spring for the $10,000 FSD mode (though it’s being called is a “distant second” to GMC’s SuperCruise) — but had to ditch the existing AM, FM and Sirius functions. Now the company is offering to restore the FM and Sirius capabilities that used to be there with the addition of a new tuner and antenna for the low, low discount price of $500.

netflix
Engadget

Netflix is raising the price of standard and premium plans in the US

Netflix is yet again getting a little more expensive. The company announced last week that its standard plan will now cost $14, a dollar increase, and its premium plan will rise two dollars to $18 a month. I’m old enough to remember when cord cutting actually saved people money.

fitnesspal
Engadget

Under Armour is selling MyFitnessPal for $345 million

Under Armour is looking to shed some weight, namely its MyFitnessPal and Endomondo apps. The former is being put up for sale with a $345 million price tag, the latter is simply being shut down, all so that the company can achieve a greater degree of “investment flexibility.”

In this article: after math, Aftermath, Alexa, Amazon, Tesla, Netflix, Under Armour, feature, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
31 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Chevy will start selling EV retrofit kits in 2021

Chevy will start selling EV retrofit kits in 2021

View
AI can detect COVID-19 by listening to your coughs

AI can detect COVID-19 by listening to your coughs

View
Disney robot with human-like gaze is equal parts uncanny and horrifying

Disney robot with human-like gaze is equal parts uncanny and horrifying

View
The Roomba i7+ robot vacuum returns to its all-time low price

The Roomba i7+ robot vacuum returns to its all-time low price

View
Huawei reportedly bets on Shanghai chip plant to overcome US trade ban

Huawei reportedly bets on Shanghai chip plant to overcome US trade ban

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr