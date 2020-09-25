Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: picture alliance via Getty Images

After Math: Tesla goes budget and California has gas car ban plans

All this while TikTok went on a video wiping spree.
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
1h ago
Comments
50 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
10 September 2020, Berlin: Tesla cars are parked in front of the new Tesla V3 superchargers of the latest generation on the Euref Campus Berlin. As one of the first locations in Germany, the new Tesla fast charging station will be put into operation here. Photo: Jens Kalaene/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa (Photo by Jens Kalaene/picture alliance via Getty Images)
picture alliance via Getty Images

Sponsored Links

This week we saw Amazon roll out a bunch of next-generation Big Brother gear, including dash cams and an indoor camera-copter, in an ongoing effort to normalize its all-encompassing, inescapable surveillance schemes. That’s the bad news, but there was plenty of good news from the past week to offset. Let’s take a look.

asdf
Engadget

Ousted Cambridge Analytica CEO can't run another company for seven years

The UK announced this week that it has put the disgraced former CEO of Cambridge Analytica, Alexander Nix, in businessman time out until 2027. He’ll be barred from “the promotion, formation or management of a company” within the nation without court approval after his data-scrapping company was investigated and he was caught discussing how to entrap politicians with the information. Real class act. But, with a record like that, Fox News can’t not afford to hire him.

asdfasd
Engadget

Tesla lays out 'Battery Day' plans that lead to a $25,000 electric car

Elon “Im going to put a chip in your head” Musk has never been one to shy away from making grandiose forward looking statements but if he can keep his word from this year’s battery day — the one about being able to build batteries at half the current cost per kWh and usher in the era of $25,000 electric cars within tree years. That’s going to revolutionize the EV market far more than the Roadster ever did. Maybe even more than the Model S Plaid will.

asdf
Engadget

TikTok removed more than 104 million videos in the first half of 2020

If a social video platform’s success is measured by the amount of hate-filled garbage rhetoric moderators have to continually pull down, then TikTok is killing it. The site yanked more than 100 million videos found in violation of its community guidelines. Even more impressive is that the videos it did pull constituted just 1 percent of total uploads for the year.

asdf
Engadget

The LAPD has used facial recognition software 30,000 times since 2009

It wouldn’t be so bad if the department hadn’t simultaneously spent those years constantly, gleefully, lying to journalists and the public that they’re supposed to serve about whether or not they were using the technology. Makes you wonder what else the LAPD has been lying about.

asdf
Engadget

California to ban sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035

It only took 3.6 million scorched acres and 26 deaths this year to finally spur California Governor Gavin Newson into taking more than performative climate action. This week he announced the issuance of an executive order requiring all new vehicles sold in the state come 2035 to be zero emission — effectively banning the sale of new gas-powered vehicles in the state. Expect this to be heavily litigated in the coming decade and a half until the new rules kick in.

In this article: California, LAPD, TikTok, Tesla, Cambridge Analytica, feature, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
50 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

SpaceX scales back plans for Starship's first high-altitude flight

SpaceX scales back plans for Starship's first high-altitude flight

View
Windows XP source code leak sheds light on Microsoft's OS history

Windows XP source code leak sheds light on Microsoft's OS history

View
SpaceX's reused rockets will carry national security payloads for the first time

SpaceX's reused rockets will carry national security payloads for the first time

View
Honda's electric SUV concept is a peek at a production vehicle

Honda's electric SUV concept is a peek at a production vehicle

View
Here's everything Amazon announced at its big hardware event

Here's everything Amazon announced at its big hardware event

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr