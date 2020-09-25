After Math: Tesla goes budget and California has gas car ban plans

Engadget

Elon “Im going to put a chip in your head” Musk has never been one to shy away from making grandiose forward looking statements but if he can keep his word from this year’s battery day — the one about being able to build batteries at half the current cost per kWh and usher in the era of $25,000 electric cars within tree years. That’s going to revolutionize the EV market far more than the Roadster ever did. Maybe even more than the Model S Plaid will.

If a social video platform’s success is measured by the amount of hate-filled garbage rhetoric moderators have to continually pull down, then TikTok is killing it. The site yanked more than 100 million videos found in violation of its community guidelines. Even more impressive is that the videos it did pull constituted just 1 percent of total uploads for the year.

It wouldn’t be so bad if the department hadn’t simultaneously spent those years constantly, gleefully, lying to journalists and the public that they’re supposed to serve about whether or not they were using the technology. Makes you wonder what else the LAPD has been lying about.

It only took 3.6 million scorched acres and 26 deaths this year to finally spur California Governor Gavin Newson into taking more than performative climate action. This week he announced the issuance of an executive order requiring all new vehicles sold in the state come 2035 to be zero emission — effectively banning the sale of new gas-powered vehicles in the state. Expect this to be heavily litigated in the coming decade and a half until the new rules kick in.