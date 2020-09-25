After Math: Tesla goes budget and California has gas car ban plans

This week we saw Amazon roll out a bunch of next-generation Big Brother gear, including dash cams and an indoor camera-copter, in an ongoing effort to normalize its all-encompassing, inescapable surveillance schemes. That’s the bad news, but there was plenty of good news from the past week to offset. Let’s take a look.
Ousted Cambridge Analytica CEO can't run another company for seven years
The UK announced this week that it has put the disgraced former CEO of Cambridge Analytica, Alexander Nix, in businessman time out until 2027. He’ll be barred from “the promotion, formation or management of a company” within the nation without court approval after his data-scrapping company was investigated and he was caught discussing how to entrap politicians with the information. Real class act. But, with a record like that, Fox News can’t not afford to hire him.