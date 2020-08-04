MPK Mini mk3 is solid but iterative upgrade to a classic MIDI controller

Akai’s MPK Mini mkII is one of the best-selling MIDI controllers out there. It’s small, affordable, and has a solid arpeggiator plus the best pads on any budget or midrange controller. But, it’s also over five years old. The portable MIDI controller field has gotten a lot more crowded, not to mention more competitive. The MPK Mini mk3 attempts to keep Akai toward the top of the heap, not so much by adding features, but by improving the look and feel of the hardware.
The main features are virtually unchanged from the previous model. There are 25 velocity sensitive keys, eight velocity sensitive pads, eight knobs, an X/Y joystick (instead of pitch and mod wheels), an arpeggiator and a note repeat function. The most obvious difference here is the addition of a small screen that provides some feedback for parameters as you change them. But right now, at least, the screen is of limited utility and doesn’t really reflect anything happening on screen in a meaningful way.