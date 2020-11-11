'Monument Valley' developer Ustwo's next game is out on December 11th

The next game from Ustwo, the developer behind Monument Valley and its excellent sequel, will be available in exactly one month. Alba: a Wildlife Adventure, which was formally revealed on July 20th, will be hitting Steam and Apple’s subscription-based Apple Arcade service on December 11th. The game has been announced for “console,” too, but we don’t have a release date or confirmed platforms yet. We do know, however, that Alba is a game about nature and what’s possible when people come together. The team has said previously that it’s “a deeply personal story” inspired by employees’ “memories of childhood summers in the Mediterranean.”

Today’s announcement isn’t a huge surprise. As TouchArcade reports, a page for the game went live on the App Store yesterday, revealing that it would be out on December 10th or 11th, depending on the player’s timezone. Alba: a Wildlife Adventure follows Assemble with Care, a timed Apple Arcade exclusive that was later released on Steam and updated with a free epilogue level. It was a fantastic showcase for Apple’s service, which can now be picked up as part of various Apple One bundles. Ustwo Games has also confirmed that it’s working on Monument Valley 3, though there’s no word on when that will be coming out. We suspect it’s still a ways off.