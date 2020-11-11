Latest in Gaming

Image credit: UsTwo Games

'Monument Valley' developer Ustwo's next game is out on December 11th

'Alba: a Wildlife Adventure' will launch on Steam and Apple Arcade.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
1h ago
Comments
42 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Alba
UsTwo Games

The next game from Ustwo, the developer behind Monument Valley and its excellent sequel, will be available in exactly one month. Alba: a Wildlife Adventure, which was formally revealed on July 20th, will be hitting Steam and Apple’s subscription-based Apple Arcade service on December 11th. The game has been announced for “console,” too, but we don’t have a release date or confirmed platforms yet. We do know, however, that Alba is a game about nature and what’s possible when people come together. The team has said previously that it’s “a deeply personal story” inspired by employees’ “memories of childhood summers in the Mediterranean.”

Today’s announcement isn’t a huge surprise. As TouchArcade reports, a page for the game went live on the App Store yesterday, revealing that it would be out on December 10th or 11th, depending on the player’s timezone. Alba: a Wildlife Adventure follows Assemble with Care, a timed Apple Arcade exclusive that was later released on Steam and updated with a free epilogue level. It was a fantastic showcase for Apple’s service, which can now be picked up as part of various Apple One bundles. Ustwo Games has also confirmed that it’s working on Monument Valley 3, though there’s no word on when that will be coming out. We suspect it’s still a ways off.

In this article: news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
42 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
'BioShock Collection' and other Switch games get big discounts at Amazon

'BioShock Collection' and other Switch games get big discounts at Amazon

View
A new drug cocktail could help fight the toughest cancers

A new drug cocktail could help fight the toughest cancers

View
Apple's new M1 Macs won't work with external GPUs

Apple's new M1 Macs won't work with external GPUs

View
European Commission charges Amazon over misuse of seller data

European Commission charges Amazon over misuse of seller data

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr