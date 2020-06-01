Save $199 on Apple's latest 13-inch MacBook Pro at Amazon

Buy MacBook Pro (Intel 10th-gen) at Amazon - $1,800

Engadget's Dana Wollman awarded the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro a score of 87. The inclusion of Apple's new Magic Keyboard was an obvious highlight of the new laptop. It's too soon to say if the updated keyboard is more reliable than the one it replaces, but, at the very least, it offers a more pleasant typing experience. As with every other MacBook Pro released since 2016, the 2020 models don't have an expansive selection of ports. With the $1,300 variant included in this sale, you have to make do with two USB-C ports. The $1,800 model is better with four USB-C ports, but you still don't get access to any USB-A connections or an SD card reader. We also found the bottom of the 13-inch MacBook Pro can get quite hot.

Almost four years after the company released the first Touch Bar MacBook Pro, most people know if Apple's latest professional-oriented laptop is for them. Amazon's latest sale won't change your mind on the MacBook Pro, but if you were already thinking about buying a new Apple computer, then this is a good opportunity to upgrade to the latest Mac laptop.