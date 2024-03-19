Amazon Big Spring Sale: 20 early deals from Apple, Sonos and Sony you can shop today
These tech deals available during the Amazon Spring Sale aren't just for Prime members.
Amazon’s first Big Spring Sale in the US begins tomorrow, but we’re already starting to see some electronics deals trickle in. Admittedly, tech isn’t at the forefront of this event (unlike Prime Day, where we usually see a healthy number of tech discounts). Amazon stated in its announcement that the Big Spring Sale would feature deals on fashion, outdoor, cleaning and home organization products, with tech only getting a brief shout otherwise. But we at Engadget see this as an opportunity to surface all of the best tech deals you can get at Amazon nonetheless — whether they be explicitly tied to the Big Spring Sale or not. Here are the best Amazon spring deals on gadgets you can shop ahead of the main event.
Best Spring Sale deals on Apple devices
Apple's AirPods Pro are once again available for $189, which matches the best price we've seen for the latest iteration with a USB-C charging case. Apple normally sells the noise-canceling earphones for $249, though we often see them go closer to $200 at third-party retailers. Either way, they remain our favorite wireless earbuds for iOS users, as they provide an array of perks when paired with an iPhone, from faster pairing to hands-free Siri. Useful ANC, a superb ambient sound mode and a pleasingly warm sound profile help beyond that. Their battery life and mic quality are just OK these days, but this pair should serve you well if you're all-in on Apple. We gave the second-gen AirPods Pro a review score of 88 back in 2022.
The second-gen Apple Pencil is down to $79, which is one the best prices we've seen. It's important to note that it's rumored that we'll see new Apple Pencils when new iPads come out sometime within the next month — but if you already have an iPad and have been looking to snag this accessory on discount, now's your chance. This is the Pencil that works with most of the latest iPad models and it magnetically snaps to the sides of the tablets for safe keeping. It's one of our favorite iPad accessories thanks to that, and its generally stellar, little-to-no latency performance.
Best Spring Sale deals on headphones, earbuds and speakers
Our favorite pair of budget wireless earbuds has dropped to a new record-low price of $50. The Anker Soundcore Space A40 impressed us with their solid sound quality, comfortable fit and impressive active noise cancellation for the price. We think they’re a great value at their normal $80 price, so this sale makes them even more attractive. In addition, they have good battery life and support for multi-device connectivity and wireless charging. They may not have the best call quality, and they don’t support automatically wear detection, but otherwise you’re getting a nearly-full package for a great price.
Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones are back on sale for $328. This isn't an all-time low, and it's a deal we've seen numerous times over the past few months, but it's still $70 off the noise-canceling cans' list price. The XM5s are the top pick in our guide to the best wireless headphones thanks to their comfy fit, solid active noise cancellation (ANC), clear mic and handy bonus features. They're bass-heavy by default, but you can adjust their sound profile with EQ tools in Sony's companion app.
This XM5's predecessor, the Sony WH-1000XM4, is also worth a note at $248. Again, that's not an all-time low, but it's about $50 below the pair's average street price in recent months. This older model has many of the same benefits as its successor, plus its earcups can fold up, which makes the design a little easier to pack away. Its call quality is worse, however, and it's not quite as light on the head. We gave the XM5 a review score of 95 in mid-2022, while the XM4 earned a 94 way back in 2020.
Sonos has kicked off a new round of discounts on its soundbars and portable speakers. The deals include the Sonos Move 2 for $359, which is $70 off its usual going rate and the second-best price we've seen outside of a very brief drop to $349 last year. The Sonos Ray soundbar is $56 off and down to an all-time low of $223, while the higher-end Sonos Beam (Gen 2) is available for $399, a $100 discount. The Sonos Sub Mini subwoofer is also down to a low of $343, which is $86 less than usual, while the compact Sonos Roam SL is $32 off at $127. A few speaker bundles are also discounted. These offers are available at several retailers, including Amazon, B&H and Sonos.com. Sonos says they'll run through March 25.
None of these devices come cheap, but they all deliver relatively clean sound, easy pairing with other Sonos hardware, AirPlay support and an app that (mostly) makes it simple to set up and stream music. The Move 2 is a hefty yet powerful battery-powered speaker for those who are more concerned with sound quality over portability. The Roam SL doesn't sound as rich, but it's much more travel-friendly and has a better water-resistance rating. (It lacks built-in mics, though.) The Ray is an entry-level 2.0-channel soundbar meant for smaller rooms and budget buyers. The Beam is a 5.0 model with a more expansive sound, an HDMI eARC port and voice assistant functionality. It also supports Dolby Atmos, though it can't take advantage of that quite as much as larger models. The Sub Mini, meanwhile, is a handy way to beef up the bass response of an existing Sonos system. You can check out our reviews of the Move 2, Ray, second-gen Beam and Sub Mini for fuller breakdowns of each device.
One of our favorite pairs of budget wireless earbuds, Amazon's latest Echo Buds are on sale for only $35 ahead of the Spring Sale. These buds have an open design, which means they purposely let sound in so you can stay more aware of your surroundings. They support adjustable EQ and, unlike many other earbuds at this price, auto-pausing and multi-device pairing. And, as to be expected, they have Alexa built in so you can call upon the voice assistant when you need to while wearing them.
If you're not tethered to Apple, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are another set of high-end earphones we recommend. Right now they're down to $249 at Amazon, Bose.com and other storefronts. That's a $50 discount. We've seen this price a few times before, but it still matches the best deal we've tracked. Bose says the offer will run until March 31.
We specifically highlight the QuietComfort Ultras in our buying guide for their noise-canceling prowess, as they do a superlative job of muting outside noise and allow you to lower the intensity of the ANC if it ever becomes uncomfortable. They're another pair with a somewhat bass-heavy sound out of the box, but they don't sound sloppy, and unlike the AirPods Pro you can customize their EQ through a companion app. That said, they don't support wireless charging or multi-device pairing, and their six-to-seven-hour battery life isn't anything special. The earpieces themselves are also fairly large, though we wouldn't call them uncomfortable. We gave the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds a score of 88 in our review last year.
Best Spring Sale deals on Anker devices
Anker’s discounts for the Big Spring Sale include a number of power banks and wireless chargers at record-low prices. One of our favorites, the Anker Prime 250W portable charger is 31 percent off and down to a record low of $125. It can power up three devices simultaneously and its small digital screen shows you how many watts are flowing to each gadget, along with the overall charge left in the accessory itself. It’s a great option if you want one power bank that can handle charging laptops, tablets, smartphones and everything in between. Also available on discount in this sale are the Anker 622 magnetic battery pack for $40 and the Anker 737 power bank with adapter and cable set for $80.
As part of a larger portable speaker sale, Anker’s Soundcore Motion 300 has dropped to $64, which is a record low. It earned a spot on our favorites list thanks to its solid sound quality featuring crisp highs and generally punchy, bright audio. Its IPX7 design weighs only 1.7 pounds and the built-in loop makes it easy to attach to a bag to take with you on the go. It also works with Anker’s Soundcore app, which lets you customize EQ, button brightness and more.
Best Spring Sale deals on smartphones
Our favorite midrange smartphone, the Google Pixel 7a is on sale for $374 right now, which is a record-low price. That almost puts it within our “budget” price range ($350) for Android phones, so while it’s still a splurge pick, it’s arguably the best Android phone you can get in that price range at the moment. It runs on Google’s Tensor G2 chipset, plus it has a lovely 90Hz touchscreen, long battery life and an excellent camera array that takes impressive photos in all kinds of light situations, and good selfies, too. While there are plenty of good budget Android phones available today, you won’t find one that offers a better value than the Pixel 7a when on sale like this.
Both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have been discounted for the Spring Sale, down to $499 and $749, respectively. Both run on the Google Tensor G3 chip, and they have great battery lives and excellent cameras. We consider both of them to be the best Android phones available right now thanks in part to those features. Google also added a number of actually useful AI features like Best Take and Magic Eraser for photos, and more accurate voice typing and article summaries for the Google Assistant.
Best Spring Sale deals on gaming gear
The Elgato Stream Deck Mk.2 is back down to $130. This is another deal we've seen pop up periodically in recent months, but it's $20 off the device's usual street price all the same. The Stream Deck is a macro keypad we recommend in our guide to the best game streaming gear. It has 15 programmable hotkeys that you can set to perform different commands, from launching an app to activating smart lights to triggering on-screen GIFs and sound effects. It's really meant for content creators and power users first and foremost, but if you think you could benefit from having a bunch of shortcuts within arm's reach, this is a decent time to pick one up.
Bundles that pair the PlayStation 5 with a digital copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 are still $50 off, bringing the standard model down to $449 and the digital-only version down to $400. These deals aren't tied to Amazon's Spring sale, but larger discounts on the PS5 have been uncommon, so this is still a good opportunity if you've been looking to take the plunge. The offers are available at several retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy and Sony's PlayStation Direct store. Sony says they'll last through March 31. My colleague Nathan Ingraham gave Marvel's Spider-Man 2 a glowing review last year, calling it a "perfectly balanced game with gorgeous graphics, delightful combat and traversal systems, a compelling storyline and characters, plenty of challenge and a huge map to explore."
"Mario Day" has come and gone, but Nintendo is still running a handful of deals on Switch consoles and games. At Amazon, you can grab the OLED Nintendo Switch for $10 less than usual thanks to an on-page coupon. If you have any interest in the cutesy social sim Animal Crossing: New Horizons, note that Target is bundling the Switch Lite with that game.
It's also worth noting that Nintendo is widely expected to launch a new console in the coming months. Even if the latest reports suggest that won't arrive until 2025, it's hard to call this a great time to invest in the console. But if you don't care about hopping on the bandwagon late and just want to catch up with the Switch's library, getting any sort of deal on a Switch is better than normal. Just remember that the Switch Lite can't be docked to a TV.
Best Spring Sale deals on other tech
The Google Nest Thermostat is on sale for $100 ahead of Amazon's Spring sale, which is about $10 more than the best price we've seen over the past year but $30 below its typical going rate. We've highlighted this entry-level smart thermostat in past gift guides. Compared to the higher-end Nest Learning Thermostat, it has a cheaper plastic frame, doesn't support remote temperature sensors and can't learn your heating and cooling tendencies to make automatic adjustments throughout the day. That said, it's a more affordable way to remotely control your home's climate, and it still supports features like HVAC monitoring and voice assistant control. It's also compatible with the Matter standard, unlike the pricier model, so it can work with third-party platforms like Apple Home.
A number of Amazon’s Fire tablets are on sale right now, including the new Fire HD 10 for $95. That’s about $15 more than its record-low price, but it’s still a decent deal for this time of year. Updated in 2023, the Fire HD 10 has a 10-inch 1080p touchscreen, an octa-core processor, up to 13 hours of battery life and it charges via a USB-C port. We still think Fire tablets are best as secondary devices rather than daily drivers — that slab you keep next to the couch to check email or shop online on the fly, or by your bedside to read books and comics. And when they’re discounted like this, it’s much easier to justify getting a secondary device like that in the first place. A bunch of kid-friendly Fire tabs are on sale, too, most of which come with a childproof protective case, a two-year warranty and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+.
Best tech deals available elsewhere on the web
New subscribers can get 40 percent off a Max subscription when you pay for one year upfront. If you want to go all-in on the highest tier, which gives you ad-free viewing and 4K streaming, it'll cost you $140 for the year (roughly $12 per month). The most affordable tier will set you back a total of $70 for the year, which works out to about $6 per month. Considering how often streaming prices have increased recently, a sale like this is a great time to invest in a year of access to shows like The Last of Us and movies from outlets like Studio Ghibli and A24.
We'll move beyond Amazon for our last few deals this week. First, a configuration of Apple's 14.2-inch MacBook Pro with an M3 Pro chip, 18GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD is down to $1,749 at B&H. That ties its all-time low and comes in $250 below Apple's MSRP. We gave the latest MacBook Pro a review score of 90 last year. It's more Mac than most people need, especially after the recent refresh of the MacBook Air. But for video editors, 3D designers and other professional types who need more power, a wider port selection and a brighter display, it should still fit the bill.
The 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard is back on sale for $80 at Amazon subsidiary Woot, a $20 discount that matches the lowest price we've seen. This is a tenkeyless mechanical keyboard we recommended in our retro gaming gift guide late last year. You'd mainly buy it for the aesthetic, as it looks like a companion piece for an old NES. Beyond that, it's sturdily built, it works wirelessly and it comes with a pair of giant "Super Buttons" that you can customize to perform different macros. It's comfortable for typing as well, though its clicky Kailh Box White V2 switches are fairly noisy. It also lacks any kind of backlighting. The stock switches are hot-swappable, however, so you can easily replace them if needed.
The latest Steam Spring Sale is underway, bringing an enormous range of PC game discounts along with it. There are simply too many deals for us to list everything, but some highlights include the acclaimed CRPG Baldur's Gate 3 for $54 (a small but rare discount), the frantic platformer Pizza Tower for $13.39, the recently released Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth for $56, the FPS compilation Halo: The Master Chief Collection for $10 and the VR adventure Half-Life: Alyx for $20.39. These big Steam sales are always a good time to grab some older classics for dirt cheap, too: The two Portal puzzlers are available for $1.48, for instance, while the co-op shooter Left 4 Dead 2 is just a buck. Valve says the sale will run until March 21.
Outside of Steam, the Epic Games Store has commenced its Spring Sale as well. The selection there isn't as large, as usual, but it does include some well-reviewed exclusives like Alan Wake 2 for $40 and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown for $30. Before you go padding your backlog on either store, though, we'd recommend using a price tracking site like IsThereAnyDeal to ensure you're getting a genuine discount.
