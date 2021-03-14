Several Amazon Echo devices are on sale for today only

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Now's a good time to buy a smart speaker — particularly if Daylight Saving Time had you searching for a better alarm. Amazon is offering Gold Box deals on several Echo devices for today (March 14th) only. Displays have received the largest discounts, with the alarm clock-like Echo Show 5 on sale for $50 (down from $90) and the larger Echo Show 8 dipping to $80 (previously $130).

Don't need a screen? The current-generation Echo Dot has dropped to $35 (formerly $50), while its clock-equipped version is $45 (normally $60). And if you'd prefer something more powerful, the standard Echo is on sale for $80 instead of its usual $100.

The Echo Show 5 is an easy pick if you're looking for a bedside device. So long as you don't mind a camera-equipped gadget (there's a privacy shutter), the Show 5 is just the right size for a nightstand, offers a sunrise alarm feature, and delivers surprisingly strong sound quality. The Echo Show 8 is a solid device as well, but its larger size makes it better-suited to kitchen viewing sessions.

The conventional speakers, meanwhile, are also straightforward choices. The Echo Dot produces quality sound for the price (with 3.5mm input for more powerful speakers), and the clock variant is an obvious choice if you want to know whether or not you're late for work. The regular Echo, meanwhile, offers genuinely enjoyable sound for many places in your home. It's just a matter of whether or not you want to jump into the Alexa smart home ecosystem.

