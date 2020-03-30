EU will reportedly file antitrust charges against Amazon over seller data abuse

Following a nearly year-long investigation into the company's business practices, the European Commission (EC) plans to announce formal antitrust charges against Amazon, according to the Wall Street Journal. The paper reports the charges will likely come sometime within the next two weeks. When they do, they'll reportedly accuse Amazon of using data collected from third-party sellers on its platform to compete directly against them.
The company declined to comment on the report when asked by the Wall Street Journal. "Amazon appears to use competitively sensitive information about marketplace sellers, their products and transactions on the marketplace," the European Commission said when it first launched its probe into the retailer.