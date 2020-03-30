EU will reportedly file antitrust charges against Amazon over seller data abuse

If the Wall Street Journal's reporting is accurate, the charges from the EC will be the latest instance of Amazon getting in trouble over its seller practices. Amazon's problems started in earnest following an April Wall Street Journal report. More than 20 former Amazon employees told the paper the company had used proprietary seller data to help design and price its in-house products. At the time, the retailer said it "strictly prohibt[s]" employees from using private seller data. It also said it had launched an internal investigation into the matter.

However, Amazon's promise to hold itself accountable wasn't enough for US lawmakers. In May, the House Judiciary Committee called Jeff Bezos to testify before Congress. More so than the fact the company may have abused its position as the country's largest online marketplace, what may end up hurting Amazon the most is that it may have misled the government. In an earlier testimony before the House Antitrust Subcommittee, Nate Sutton, Amazon's associate general counsel, told lawmakers, "we do not use any seller data to compete with [third-party sellers]."

Bezos has yet to testify before Congress and may not end up doing so. As of May 16th, the company said it would “make the appropriate executive available” to answer questions from the House Judiciary Committee.