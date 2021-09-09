Amazon's big Fire TV refresh includes the launch of its own 'Omni' series

Amazon’s customary early-September refresh of its home entertainment products comes with a big, if not that unexpected, surprise. As part of a whole fleet of new Fire TV devices, the mega-retailer has announced the first launch, at least in the US, of its own Amazon-branded TVs. First up, the Fire TV Omni series is a lineup of 4K screens in 43-, 50-, 55-, 65- and 75-inch sizes. The smaller trio in that lust support HDR10, hybrid log gamma HDR (HLG) and Dolby Digital Plus, as well as the usual Alexa integrations. The larger pair, the 65- and 75-inch models, also get Dolby Vision, as well as a thinner bezel to better fit into your room decor.

These new screens come with a whole bunch of Alexa integrations and links to the broader Amazon ecosystem. As we’ve seen on other Fire TV units, far-field microphones will let you speak to Alexa from across the room, and lets you control the rest of your smart home from the couch. As well as the usual recommendations and curation, the Omni will also let you access TikTok straight from your TV. You’ll also be able to speak to your visitors if you have a Ring doorbell, and if you plug in a webcam to your TV, you can use it for both Alexa calling and Zoom, when that feature is enabled later this year.

Price-wise, these TVs will start at $410 for the 43-inch model and fly all the way up to $1,100 for the 75-inch beefy boi. All of them will be exclusive to Amazon and Best Buy, although it’s worth noting that Amazon is knocking up to $110 off the 50-inch Omni as an introductory offer, making it cheaper than the 43-incher, when they arrive over the next month.

Amazon

Amazon is also looking after the lower-end with the “4-series” range of smart TVs, which offer HDR10 and HLG. The lineup includes 43-, 50- and 55-inch sizes, with the same Fire TV smarts and Alexa integrations you'll find on pretty much any comparable Fire TV device. Naturally, Amazon is targeting price with this series, and the 43-inch model will be priced at $370, while $470 and $520 will be enough to grab you the 50-and 55-inch units, respectively. Similarly, Amazon will offer discounts on select models here as well.

Of course, if the idea of handing Amazon even more of your cash fills you with dread, you can also get new Fire TV sets from other manufacturers. Pioneer, for instance, is launching a new 4K set in 43-and-50-inch sizes with HDR10 and Dolby Vision, as well as picture-in-picture with a compatible device. Toshiba, meanwhile, is launching a range of Fire TV sets with far-field voice, which has been a must-have for Fire TV devices for years at this point. These models, however, won't be available until the spring of 2022, but Amazon promises that you’ll get “high-end picture quality in large format sizes,” including a 55-, 65- and 75-inch model.

Amazon

If you’re already happy with your TV, however, then Amazon also has the new TV Stick 4K Max to plug into your existing set. The stick is packing a new processor, 2GB RAM and WiFi 6, which Amazon says will make it smoother, faster and bettererier than any other streaming stick on the market. You’ll also get a bunch of the same Alexa voice features and access to Amazon Luna, the company’s cloud gaming service. The hardware also supports 4K, HDR, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos, offers live view picture-in-picture and comes with the new Alexa voice remote. When available, it’ll cost you $55 for the privilege of owning one, too.