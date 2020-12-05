Latest in Entertainment

Amazon Fire TV interface makes it easier to find free content

A new ‘free’ tab will curate the most popular, ad-supported offerings.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
26m ago
Amazon Fire TV Free Tab
Amazon

Amazon wants to make it easier for Fire TV users to find free streaming content, so today, it is rolling out a new “Free” tab to customers in the US. Inside the tab, a top row will feature some of the most popular free, ad-supported streaming apps. Below that, users will find curated movies and TV shows from Amazon’s content partners.

The tab will point users to apps like IMDb TV, Pluto TV, Crackle and The CW, as well as Twitch, Red Bull, PBS and PBS Kids. It will break down free content into categories like new, trending and popular. And it will include a bottom row with news from Fire TV’s News app.

There’s no question that it can be hard to sort through all of the streaming services that are available, so it could be helpful to have a tab that at least narrows your selection down to free content. According to Amazon, there are over 20,000 free movies and TV episodes on Fire TV, so the tab will still include plenty of options.

