Amazon Fire TV interface makes it easier to find free content

Amazon wants to make it easier for Fire TV users to find free streaming content, so today, it is rolling out a new “Free” tab to customers in the US. Inside the tab, a top row will feature some of the most popular free, ad-supported streaming apps. Below that, users will find curated movies and TV shows from Amazon’s content partners.

The tab will point users to apps like IMDb TV, Pluto TV, Crackle and The CW, as well as Twitch, Red Bull, PBS and PBS Kids. It will break down free content into categories like new, trending and popular. And it will include a bottom row with news from Fire TV’s News app.