Image credit: Katherine Taylor / Reuters

Jeff Bezos is stepping down as CEO of Amazon

In Q3 of this year, Andy Jassy will take over as Amazon's next CEO.
Nathan Ingraham
13m ago
Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and Blue Origin speaks during the JFK Space Summit, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., June 19, 2019. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor
Jeff Bezos, the CEO and founder of Amazon, announced today that he plans to step down as CEO this year. In Q3 of 2021, he’ll transition to the role of “Executive Chair” of the Amazon board, and Andy Jassy will take over as CEO at that time. Jassy has been the CEO of Amazon Web Services since April 2016 and founded the business in 2003.

“In the Exec Chair role, I intend to focus my energies and attention on new products and early initiatives,” Bezos wrote in a letter to Amazon employees. “Andy is well known inside the company and has been at Amazon almost as long as I have.” From the letter, it sounds like Bezos intends to use the time he has outside of running Amazon’s day-to-day operations to focus on other initiatives, including the “Day 1 Fund, the Bezos Earth Fund, Blue Origin, The Washington Post, and my other passions.” Despite stepping down from the top role at Amazon, Bezos says “this isn’t about retiring,” so it seems we can expect him to remain involved at the top of the company.

Amazon’s incoming CEO Andy Jassy isn’t exactly a household name like Bezos has become — but as the leader of AWS, he’s already been in charge of what is arguable the most important piece of Amazon’s business. Indeed, the earnings statement the company released alongside news of the CEO transition showed that AWS earned the company $13.5 billion in profits in 2020, up 47 percent over 2019. That $13.5 billion accounted for more than half of Amazon’s $21.3 billion in profits overall in 2020.

Developing...

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
