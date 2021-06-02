Amazon picks up the rights to star-studded podcast 'SmartLess'

Amazon and Wondery will air the SmartLess podcast one week before episodes hit other audio platforms, starting on August 1st. Amazon is paying as much as $80 million for the three-year deal, Bloomberg reports.

Actors Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes created and host SmartLess, in which they chat with another famous person. The gimmick is that one of the hosts invites on a guest whose identity remains a mystery to the others until the conversation starts. Guests so far include Vice President Kamala Harris, George Clooney, Jennifer Aniston, Stacey Abrams, Stephen Colbert, Billie Eilish and Paul McCartney.

SmartLess will initially be available on Amazon Music and Wondery+, and it'll be ad-free on the latter. Wondery will handle ad sales and marketing for the show. The deal also gives Amazon and Wondery the right to partner with future podcasts from the SmartLess team.