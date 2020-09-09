Latest in Gear

Image credit: AMD

AMD's Radeon RX 6000 reference card ditches the noisy blower

The RDNA 2 "Big Navi" GPUs will be revealed on October 28th.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
42m ago
Radeon RX 6000 RDNA 2 Big Navi GPUs
AMD

With NVIDIA gathering raves for its GeForce RTX 3080 launch, AMD is trying to draw some attention to its own upcoming Radeon GPUs. To that end, the company has teased the reference design for its RX 6000 “Big Navi” graphics cards, showing a much-improved cooling system.

Where past AMD reference cards like the Radeon RX Vega have used loud and rather inefficient blowers, the RX 6000 has taken a new tack. It now packs three axial fans that should pull a lot more air and hopefully do it more quietly. That compares to two push-pull fans on the RTX 3080 Founders Edition reference card.

The RX 6000 also has a more enthusiast-oriented design, compared to previous bland reference models, and uses dual 8-pin power connectors (the RTX 3080 has a new 12-pin power connector design).

Otherwise, not a lot is known about the RX 6000 in terms of performance. They’ll be built using AMD’s 7-nanometer+ RDNA 2 “Big Navi” architecture, promising a 50-percent improvement in performance per watt compared to the first-gen Navi chips. AMD will also match NVIDIA by offering real-time ray-tracing and other advanced gaming features. We’ll learn the rest of the details at AMD’s Radon RX 6000 series reveal on October 28th, though there’s also plenty of time for leaks in between.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
