AMD's Radeon RX 6000 reference card ditches the noisy blower

With NVIDIA gathering raves for its GeForce RTX 3080 launch, AMD is trying to draw some attention to its own upcoming Radeon GPUs. To that end, the company has teased the reference design for its RX 6000 “Big Navi” graphics cards, showing a much-improved cooling system.

Where past AMD reference cards like the Radeon RX Vega have used loud and rather inefficient blowers, the RX 6000 has taken a new tack. It now packs three axial fans that should pull a lot more air and hopefully do it more quietly. That compares to two push-pull fans on the RTX 3080 Founders Edition reference card.