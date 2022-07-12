Anker charging accessories are up to 50 percent off for Prime Day

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you're looking for a charging accessory, whether it's just a charging cable or a portable power generator, you'll probably find what you need among all the items Anker has on sale for Prime Day. The collection is pretty extensive and includes a bunch of wired and wireless chargers, power banks, charging stations, small generators, USB-C hubs and power strips. One of the most notable items in the list is the Anker MagGo 637 Magnetic Desktop Charging Station, which currently costs $70, or $30 less than its retail price. That's an all-time low for the device on the e-commerce website.

It's a power strip with an unusual form factor that has seven ports and one magnetic charging pad for the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13. Three of the seven are AC outlets, two are USB-A ports and two are USB-C ports capable of high-speed charging. Anker also designed the device to offer over-current, over-voltage and surge protection, as well as to be fire resistant. We liked the orb-shaped charging station so much, we included it in our list of best accessories for the iPhone.

The Anker MagGo 622 Magnetic Battery is also on sale for $45, $25 less than its retail price. It's a wireless portable charger for the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13, which can be folded to lay flat on its back or be turned into a kickstand if you want to prop up your phone. Plus, it comes with a USB-C port for other devices. If you're looking for a more traditional charger, though, the Anker 511 Charger is also on sale for $24, or $6 off retail. It has a 20-watt output and can charge phones much faster than their original chargers can. And since it's specifically meant for use with iPhones and iPads, it comes with a USB-C to Lightning cable.

Like all other Prime Day deals, you can take advantage of these discounts if you have a Prime subscription. If you haven't been a Prime member in the past 12 months, though, you can sign up for a free trial that will last for 30 days.

Get the latest Amazon Prime Day offers by following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribing to the Engadget Deals newsletter.