Annapurna Interactive is releasing a PS4 box set with eight games

Annapurna Interactive hasn’t been around that long and it has already published many memorable games, including Outer Wilds, Donut County, What Remains of Edith Finch and Sayonara Wild Hearts (my favorite game of 2019). To celebrate its first five years as an indie powerhouse, AI has teamed up with iam8bit to release physical PS4 box sets containing eight titles.
They’ll include those previously mentioned games, along with Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition and Wattam. Telling Lies and Gorogoa are also included in the box sets, which’ll mark the first physical PS4 release for both of those games.