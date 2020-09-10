Annapurna Interactive is releasing a PS4 box set with eight games

Annapurna Interactive/iam8bit

The $179.99 Annapurna Interactive Ultimate PS4 Collection includes exclusive cover sheets. For an extra $20, you can get your hands on AI’s Deluxe PS4 Limited Edition, which includes an “ultra premium, custom-designed folio package” along with a foreword from AI founder Nathan Gary and statements from the team behind each game. That set will have a run of 2,000 copies.

Pre-orders for both box sets start today. The ultimate version will be available via various retailers worldwide for a limited time. You’ll only be able to get your hands on the deluxe edition through iam8bit. The release date hasn’t been confirmed, but the sets will ship in time for the holidays.