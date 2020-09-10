Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Annapurna Interactive/iam8bit

Annapurna Interactive is releasing a PS4 box set with eight games

It includes the first physical PS4 versions of 'Telling Lies' and 'Gorogoa.'
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Comments
39 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Annapurna Interactive PS4 box set
Annapurna Interactive/iam8bit

Annapurna Interactive hasn’t been around that long and it has already published many memorable games, including Outer Wilds, Donut County, What Remains of Edith Finch and Sayonara Wild Hearts (my favorite game of 2019). To celebrate its first five years as an indie powerhouse, AI has teamed up with iam8bit to release physical PS4 box sets containing eight titles.

They’ll include those previously mentioned games, along with Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition and Wattam. Telling Lies and Gorogoa are also included in the box sets, which’ll mark the first physical PS4 release for both of those games.

Annapurna Interactive Deluxe PS4 Limited Edition
Annapurna Interactive/iam8bit

The $179.99 Annapurna Interactive Ultimate PS4 Collection includes exclusive cover sheets. For an extra $20, you can get your hands on AI’s Deluxe PS4 Limited Edition, which includes an “ultra premium, custom-designed folio package” along with a foreword from AI founder Nathan Gary and statements from the team behind each game. That set will have a run of 2,000 copies.

Pre-orders for both box sets start today. The ultimate version will be available via various retailers worldwide for a limited time. You’ll only be able to get your hands on the deluxe edition through iam8bit. The release date hasn’t been confirmed, but the sets will ship in time for the holidays.

In this article: Annapurna Interactive, annapurnainteractive, iam8bit, outer wilds, outerwilds, donut county, donutcounty, what remains of edith finch, whatremainsofedithfinch, sayonara wild hearts, sayonarawildhearts, kentucky route zero, kentuckyroutezero, kentucky route zero tv edition, wattam, gorogoa, telling lies, tellinglies, ps4, playstation 4, playstation4, limited edition, boxset, box set, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
39 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Xbox Series S is all about Game Pass

Xbox Series S is all about Game Pass

View
Galaxy Watch Active 2 gets some of the Galaxy Watch 3's best features

Galaxy Watch Active 2 gets some of the Galaxy Watch 3's best features

View
Xbox Game Pass for PC will soon double in price

Xbox Game Pass for PC will soon double in price

View
The latest iPad Pros are on sale ahead of next week's Apple event

The latest iPad Pros are on sale ahead of next week's Apple event

View
Microsoft Surface Duo review: An exciting, expensive, erratic affair

Microsoft Surface Duo review: An exciting, expensive, erratic affair

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr