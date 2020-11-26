Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez/Twitch

AOC will return to Twitch tonight for another round of 'Among Us'

Jagmeet Singh, leader of Canada's New Democratic Party, will be part of the crew.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
AOC on Twitch
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez/Twitch

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is set to make her return to Twitch tonight for another round of Among Us. She'll join forces with MP Jagmeet Singh, the leader of Canada's New Democratic Party, for her second live stream on the platform.

Last month, AOC played the hit party game with Rep. Ilhan Omar and a number of major streamers -- including Imane "Pokimane" Anys, Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker and Ben "DrLupo" Lupo -- as part of a get out the vote effort ahead of the presidential election. Her October stream had more than 435,000 simultaneous viewers at one point (one of the highest peak concurrent viewership figures in Twitch history), while the archived version has more than 5.6 million views

This time around, Ocasio-Cortez seems to be mostly streaming for fun. You'll be able to catch AOC, Singh and Twitch and YouTube streamers play Among Us starting at 7PM ET. Here’s hoping they avoid creating an international diplomatic incident.

