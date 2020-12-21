In 2020, Apple’s best wasn’t its Pro devices

The coronavirus most definitely did not stop Apple from releasing a slew of new hardware in 2020. The company announced three updated iPads, five new phones, some crazy-expensive headphones and three new Macs with its new M1 silicon inside. Putting aside the outlier AirPods Max, there was a common trend across all this new hardware: Apple is blurring the lines between its so-called “Pro” devices and its less expensive, mainstream-focused products like the MacBook Air, iPad Air and iPhone 12 than ever before.
That’s a good thing if, like me, you’ve been scared off by the eye-popping prices of most of Apple’s Pro hardware lately. Take the iPhone, for example. When Apple released the iPhone X in 2017 (how has it been three years already?), it essentially pushed the price of the best iPhone from less than $800 to $1,000. Similarly, 2018’s major iPad Pro redesign introduced an $800 11-inch model, while the 12-9-inch version’s starting price increased from $800 to $1,000. In the case of both the iPad and iPhone, Apple sold less expensive options like the iPhone XR and iPad Air that were well-received but also cut some corners to hit a more palatable price point.