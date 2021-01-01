Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Apple

Apple is once again extending TV+ free trials

Free trials that were set to end between February and June will now expire in July.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Comments
53 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Apple TV+
Apple

Apple will once again give some of its customers a few extra months of TV+. Since 2019, the company has offered a free one-year trial of the service with the purchase of a new device. When Apple first announced the promotion, it was supposed to expire on November 1st, 2020 for early adopters. The first extension came in October when Apple pushed the expiry date back to February 2021.   

With the news, which was first reported by 9to5Mac, those with subscriptions that were set to expire between February and June can continue to use the service for free until July of this year. Apple will start to notify people who are eligible via email over the next couple of weeks. If you took advantage of the promotion when Apple first came out with it and you didn’t cancel your subscription at any point since then, you’ll end your trial having had an additional nine months of free access. 

Thanks to production delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, Apple hasn’t had a chance to release second seasons for many of the series that came out with the launch of TV+. We’re still waiting on new episodes of the Morning Show and For All Mankind, for example. This second extension gives Apple more time to expand its content library, and, more importantly, convince people to pay for the service.

In this article: streaming, av, Apple, Apple TV Plus, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
53 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Presenting the Best of CES 2021 winners!

Presenting the Best of CES 2021 winners!

View
Canon made a site that lets you 'take photos' from a real satellite

Canon made a site that lets you 'take photos' from a real satellite

View
NASA's Orion spacecraft is ready to fly to the Moon

NASA's Orion spacecraft is ready to fly to the Moon

View
Apple is once again extending TV+ free trials

Apple is once again extending TV+ free trials

View
Google is testing the ability to shop directly from YouTube videos

Google is testing the ability to shop directly from YouTube videos

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr