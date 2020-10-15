Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget

HomePod will soon have Dolby Atmos support for Apple TV 4K

You'll be able to set a HomePod as the streaming device's default speaker.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
56m ago
Comments
44 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Apple HomePod
Engadget

An upcoming home cinema feature will soon enable Apple HomePod to blast Dolby Atmos audio from Apple TV 4K. The feature, which is on the way as part of a future firmware update, will also support 5.1 and 7.1 channel audio (via The Verge). Only the regular HomePod will get the option, however. The new HomePod mini won’t support Atmos.

The home cinema mode will work if you connect a single HomePod to your Apple TV 4K, but you'll likely get a better Atmos spacial audio effect if you can link two HomePod speakers to the streaming device. In any case, a HomePod setup will probably sound better than most built-in TV speakers. 

Amazon's Echo Studio speaker has offered Atmos audio from Fire TV devices since it debuted last year. Fire TV Edition soundbars also support Atmos.

The home cinema feature is just one way that Apple is stitching HomePod and Apple TV 4K more closely together. With tvOS 14.2 beta 3, which Apple rolled out this week for developers and the public to test, there's an option to set HomePod as the streaming box's default speaker. That'll be a welcome quality-of-life update for folks who connect the two devices whenever they’re streaming a show or movie.

In this article: apple homepod, surroundsound, apple tv 4k, appletv4k, apple, home cinema, applehomepod, surround sound, homecinema, homepod, news, gear, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
44 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

iPhone 12 comes with free EarPods in France thanks to radiation laws

iPhone 12 comes with free EarPods in France thanks to radiation laws

View
Microsoft's new Xbox UI is already available on Xbox One

Microsoft's new Xbox UI is already available on Xbox One

View
Sony finally shows the PS5 interface

Sony finally shows the PS5 interface

View
The first iPhone 12 hands-on happened on 'Good Morning America'

The first iPhone 12 hands-on happened on 'Good Morning America'

View
Virgin Galactic prepares for its first spaceflight from Spaceport America

Virgin Galactic prepares for its first spaceflight from Spaceport America

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr