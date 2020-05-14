Latest in Gear

Image credit: Apple

Share your memories of the original iMac

Write a retro review for Apple’s iconic G3 desktop.
Amber Bouman, @dameright
1h ago
67 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
iMac G3 (1998)
Apple

Sponsored Links

The original iMac G3 from 1998 was remarkably different from today’s sleek, silver iMac models. A rounded bubble with a see-through colored body, the G3 came with a notoriously uncomfortable mouse and was available in thirteen ‘flavors’ (shades). The candy-colored desktop had a hand in pulling Apple back from the brink of bankruptcy, and was also instrumental in the adoption of a new connection standard for the computing industry: USB. 

It’s been 22 years this month since the G3 was announced to the public, so we’re opening up the floor to those who have fond -- or lousy -- memories of the groundbreaking computer. If you owned a G3, head on over to our product page and tell us all the features you loved most. What color did you have? What was your favorite feature? And how much did you hate that mouse (or was it just me)? Share all your memories and thoughts about this old school machine; remember your reviews will be featured in upcoming user review roundup articles so give us your all! 

Note: The comments are off for this post, however, we’d love to hear all your reviews and thoughts on the iMac product page

In this article: thebuyersguide, userreview, userreviews, user reviews, user review, iMac, Apple, iMac G3, feature, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
67 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The Morning After: Watch the Unreal 5 engine running on a PlayStation 5

The Morning After: Watch the Unreal 5 engine running on a PlayStation 5

View
Balmuda's $329 steam-based toaster finally arrives in the US

Balmuda's $329 steam-based toaster finally arrives in the US

View
It looks like ‘GTA V’ is the next Epic Games Store giveaway

It looks like ‘GTA V’ is the next Epic Games Store giveaway

View
The Boring Company completes excavation of its Las Vegas tunnels

The Boring Company completes excavation of its Las Vegas tunnels

View
Epic Games teases its new, nearly-photorealistic Unreal Engine 5

Epic Games teases its new, nearly-photorealistic Unreal Engine 5

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr