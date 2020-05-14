Share your memories of the original iMac

The original iMac G3 from 1998 was remarkably different from today’s sleek, silver iMac models. A rounded bubble with a see-through colored body, the G3 came with a notoriously uncomfortable mouse and was available in thirteen ‘flavors’ (shades). The candy-colored desktop had a hand in pulling Apple back from the brink of bankruptcy, and was also instrumental in the adoption of a new connection standard for the computing industry: USB.

It’s been 22 years this month since the G3 was announced to the public, so we’re opening up the floor to those who have fond -- or lousy -- memories of the groundbreaking computer. If you owned a G3, head on over to our product page and tell us all the features you loved most. What color did you have? What was your favorite feature? And how much did you hate that mouse (or was it just me)? Share all your memories and thoughts about this old school machine; remember your reviews will be featured in upcoming user review roundup articles so give us your all!