Apple gears up for direct iPhone sales in India

Apple is finally ready to begin offering online iPhone sales in India after what seems like years of negotiations and political wrangling. Bloomberg is reporting that the company will launch a web store on the subcontinent next month, marking a new era for the famously protectionist country. Apple is also working on building the first of two real-world stores, expected to open its doors in Mumbai in 2021. After that point, Bloomberg’s sources in the know claim that a second Apple Store will open in Bangalore.
It’s been a pretty long road, getting from there to here. After all, India’s Foreign Direct Investment rules mandate that foreign companies source 30 percent of their parts from local sources. In addition, the country has insisted that big US companies partner with a local retailer to run the sales part of their business. In order to counter this, Apple began a building a limited number of iPhone (SE) devices in the country at partner factory Wistron’s plant in Karnataka.