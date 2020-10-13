The iPhone 12 Pro and the Pro Max vs. the competition: Heavy-hitting cameras

Today we got our first look at four new iPhones, including the new iPhone 12 mini. On the opposite end of the size spectrum, however, we’ve got the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, with 5G and more powerful cameras that include LiDAR for depth sensing and ProRAW. But other companies have large flagship handsets for Apple to compete with, like the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. Check out the table for the pertinent spec details on these large handsets, then be sure to check back in a few weeks for our full review of Apple’s new 5G lineup.
|
|
Pricing
|
Dimensions
|
146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm (5.78 x 2.82 x 0.29 inches)
|
160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4 mm (6.33 x 3.07 x 0.29 inches)
|
161.6 x 75.2 x 8.3 mm (6.36 x 2.96 x 0.33 inches)
|
165.3 x 74.3 x 8.5 mm (6.51 x 2.93 x 0.34 inches)
|
Weight
|
189g (6.66 ounces)
|
228g (8.03 ounces)
|
194g (6.84 ounces)
|
199g (7.02 ounces)
|
Screen size
|
6.1 inches (154.94 mm)
|
6.7 inches (170.18 mm)
|
6.7 inches (170.2 mm)
|
6.78 inches (172.2 mm)
|
Screen resolution
|
2,532 x 1,170 (460 ppi)
|
2,778 x 1,284 (458 ppi)
|
2,400 x 1,080 (393 ppi)
|
3,168 x 1,440 (513 ppi)
|
Screen type
|
Super Retina XDR OLED
|
Super Retina XDR OLED
|
Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED
|
Fluid AMOLED
|
Battery
|
Up to 17 hours video (non-streamed)
|
Up to 20 hours video (non-streamed)
|
4,300 mAh
|
4,510 mAh
|
Internal storage
|
128 / 256 / 512 GB
|
128 / 256 / 512 GB
|
128 GB
|
128 / 256 GB
|
External storage
|
None
|
None
|
microSD
|
None
|
Rear camera(s)
|
Three cameras:
|
Three cameras:
|
Three cameras:
|
Four cameras:
|
Front camera(s)
|
12MP, f/2.2
|
12MP, f/2.2
|
10MP, f/2.2
|
16MP, f/2.45
|
Video capture
|
4K at 40 fps
|
4K at 60 fps
|
8K at 24 fps
|
4K at 60 fps
|
SoC
|
Apple A14 Bionic
|
Apple A14 Bionic
|
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
|
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|
CPU
|
Not available
|
Not available
|
2.84 GHz octa-core
|
2.84 GHz octa-core
|
GPU
|
Not available
|
Not available
|
Adreno 650
|
Adreno 650
|
RAM
|
Not available
|
Not available
|
8 GB
|
8 / 12 GB
|
WiFi
|
802.11ax
|
802.11ax
|
802.11aax
|
802.11ax
|
Bluetooth
|
v5.0
|
v5.0
|
v5.0
|
v5.1
|
Operating system
|
iOS 14
|
iOS 14
|
Android 10
|
Android 10
|
Other features
|
IP68 certified, Lightning connector, MagSafe and Qi wireless charging
|
IP68 certified, Lightning connector, MagSafe and Qi wireless charging
|
IP68 certified, USB-C, WPC wireless charging
|
IP68 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging