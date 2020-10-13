Latest in Gear

Image credit: Apple

The iPhone 12 Pro and the Pro Max vs. the competition: Heavy-hitting cameras

The addition of features like ProRAW might make this more than a casual shooter.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
29m ago
iPhone 12 Pro
Apple

Today we got our first look at four new iPhones, including the new iPhone 12 mini. On the opposite end of the size spectrum, however, we’ve got the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, with 5G and more powerful cameras that include LiDAR for depth sensing and ProRAW. But other companies have large flagship handsets for Apple to compete with, like the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. Check out the table for the pertinent spec details on these large handsets, then be sure to check back in a few weeks for our full review of Apple’s new 5G lineup.

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

Galaxy Note 20

OnePlus 8 Pro

Pricing

$999 / $1,099 / $1,299

$1,099 / $1,199 / $1,399

$999

$899 / $999

Dimensions

146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm (5.78 x 2.82 x 0.29 inches)

160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4 mm (6.33 x 3.07 x 0.29 inches)

161.6 x 75.2 x 8.3 mm (6.36 x 2.96 x 0.33 inches)

165.3 x 74.3 x 8.5 mm (6.51 x 2.93 x 0.34 inches)

Weight

189g (6.66 ounces)

228g (8.03 ounces)

194g (6.84 ounces)

199g (7.02 ounces)

Screen size

6.1 inches (154.94 mm)

6.7 inches (170.18 mm)

6.7 inches (170.2 mm)

6.78 inches (172.2 mm)

Screen resolution

2,532 x 1,170 (460 ppi)

2,778 x 1,284 (458 ppi)

2,400 x 1,080 (393 ppi)

3,168 x 1,440 (513 ppi)

Screen type

Super Retina XDR OLED

Super Retina XDR OLED

Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED

Fluid AMOLED

Battery

Up to 17 hours video (non-streamed)

Up to 20 hours video (non-streamed)

4,300 mAh

4,510 mAh

Internal storage

128 / 256 / 512 GB

128 / 256 / 512 GB

128 GB

128 / 256 GB

External storage

None

None

microSD

None

Rear camera(s)

Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.4
Wide, 12MP, f/1.6
Telephoto, 12 MP, f/2.0

Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.4
Wide, 12MP, f/1.6
Telephoto, 12 MP, f/2.2

Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.2
Wide, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 64MP, f/2.0

Four cameras:
Ultra-wide, 48MP, f/2.2
Main, 48MP, f/1.78
Telephoto, 8MP, f/2.44
Color filter, 5MP, f/2.4

Front camera(s)

12MP, f/2.2

12MP, f/2.2

10MP, f/2.2

16MP, f/2.45

Video capture

4K at 40 fps

4K at 60 fps

8K at 24 fps

4K at 60 fps

SoC

Apple A14 Bionic

Apple A14 Bionic

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

CPU

Not available

Not available

2.84 GHz octa-core

2.84 GHz octa-core

GPU

Not available

Not available

Adreno 650

Adreno 650

RAM

Not available

Not available

8 GB

8 / 12 GB

WiFi

802.11ax

802.11ax

802.11aax

802.11ax

Bluetooth

v5.0

v5.0

v5.0

v5.1

Operating system

iOS 14

iOS 14

Android 10

Android 10

Other features

IP68 certified, Lightning connector, MagSafe and Qi wireless charging

IP68 certified, Lightning connector, MagSafe and Qi wireless charging

IP68 certified, USB-C, WPC wireless charging

IP68 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging

Catch up on all the latest news from Apple's iPhone event!

In this article: comparison, iphone2020, iphone 12, iphone 12 pro max, oneplus 8 pro, iphone 12 pro, thebuyersguide, vsthecompetition, galaxy note 20, iphone, feature, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
