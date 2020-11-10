Latest in Gear

Image credit: Apple

The MacBook Air vs. the competition: The M1 hits the ground running

It's got stiff competition from Intel-powered machines.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
46m ago
MacBook Air
Apple

We’ve known for a while that Apple was working on its own processor for Mac. Today we finally got a look at the new chip, M1, and the computers it will live in. However, while Apple boasts about the new Air’s fanless design and long battery life, how does this thin and light machine compare to some of the more popular portables powered by Intel chips? We’ve lined up the MacBook Air up against this year’s Dell XPS 13 and HP Envy 13, two machines that are also slim and powerful. Check out the specs below, and be sure to check back here at Engadget for our full review of the new MacBook Air later this year.

MacBook Air

Dell XPS 13

HP Envy 13

Price

starts at $999

starts at $1,000

starts at $860

Dimensions

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.16-0.63 inches (304.1 x 212.4 x 0.4-16.1 mm)

11.64 x 7.82 x 0.58 inches (295.7 x 198.7 x 14.8 mm)

12.07 x 7.66 x 0.67 inches (306.58 x 194.56 x 17 mm)

Weight

2.8 pounds (1.29 kg)

2.64 pounds (1.2 kg) /
2.8 pounds (1.27 kg)

2.88 pounds (1.31 kg)

OS

macOS Big Sur

Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Home
Windows 10 Pro

Display

13.3-inch Retina IPS LCD

13.4-inch InfinityEdge LCD

13.3-inch BrightView LCD

Resolution

2,560 x 1,600

1,920 x 1,200
3,840 x 2,400

1,920 x 1,080
3,840 x 2,160

Processor

Apple M1 *

Intel Core i3-1115G4 (3 GHz, up to 4.1 GHz)
Intel Core i5-1135G7 (2.4 GHz, up to 4.2 GHz)

Intel Core i7-1065G7 (1.3 GHz, up to 3.9 GHz)

Memory

8 / 16 GB

8 GB

8 GB

Graphics

Apple M1 *

Intel UHD Graphics

Intel Iris Plus Graphics

Storage

256 / 512 GB
1 / 2 TB

256 / 512 GB
1 TB

256 / 512 GB
1 TB

Ports

USB-C (x2, Thunderbolt)

USB-C (x2, Thunderbolt), microSD

USB-C, USB-A (x2), microSD

Wireless

802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0

802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.1

802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0

Battery

49.9 WHr

52 WHr

51 WHr

* We don’t have precise processing power for the M1 at this time, but it’s an 8-core CPU with a 7-core GPU and a 16-core “Neural Engine.”

In this article: comparison, envy 13, macbook2020, macbook air, xps 13, thebuyersguide, dell, vsthecompetition, hp envy 13, apple, hp, dell xps 13, feature, gear
