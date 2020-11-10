The MacBook Air vs. the competition: The M1 hits the ground running

We’ve known for a while that Apple was working on its own processor for Mac. Today we finally got a look at the new chip, M1, and the computers it will live in. However, while Apple boasts about the new Air’s fanless design and long battery life, how does this thin and light machine compare to some of the more popular portables powered by Intel chips? We’ve lined up the MacBook Air up against this year’s Dell XPS 13 and HP Envy 13, two machines that are also slim and powerful. Check out the specs below, and be sure to check back here at Engadget for our full review of the new MacBook Air later this year.

MacBook Air Dell XPS 13 HP Envy 13 Price starts at $999 starts at $1,000 starts at $860 Dimensions 11.97 x 8.36 x 0.16-0.63 inches (304.1 x 212.4 x 0.4-16.1 mm) 11.64 x 7.82 x 0.58 inches (295.7 x 198.7 x 14.8 mm) 12.07 x 7.66 x 0.67 inches (306.58 x 194.56 x 17 mm) Weight 2.8 pounds (1.29 kg) 2.64 pounds (1.2 kg) /

2.8 pounds (1.27 kg) 2.88 pounds (1.31 kg) OS macOS Big Sur Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Pro Display 13.3-inch Retina IPS LCD 13.4-inch InfinityEdge LCD 13.3-inch BrightView LCD Resolution 2,560 x 1,600 1,920 x 1,200

3,840 x 2,400 1,920 x 1,080

3,840 x 2,160 Processor Apple M1 * Intel Core i3-1115G4 (3 GHz, up to 4.1 GHz)

Intel Core i5-1135G7 (2.4 GHz, up to 4.2 GHz) Intel Core i7-1065G7 (1.3 GHz, up to 3.9 GHz) Memory 8 / 16 GB 8 GB 8 GB Graphics Apple M1 * Intel UHD Graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics Storage 256 / 512 GB

1 / 2 TB 256 / 512 GB

1 TB 256 / 512 GB

1 TB Ports USB-C (x2, Thunderbolt) USB-C (x2, Thunderbolt), microSD USB-C, USB-A (x2), microSD Wireless 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.1 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0 Battery 49.9 WHr 52 WHr 51 WHr

* We don’t have precise processing power for the M1 at this time, but it’s an 8-core CPU with a 7-core GPU and a 16-core “Neural Engine.”