Amazon knocks $80 off Apple's MacBook Pro M1

The MacBook Pro M1 was just as impressive as its Air counterpart thanks to Apple’s new chipset and the fact that the Pro has a fan. The latter allows it to handle heavier workloads more easily than the Air while remaining fairly quite, and the apps that were built for the M1 chip ran smoothly. And since Apple didn’t mess with the Pro’s design, you’re still getting the basics you’d expect from a MacBook: a lovely Retina display, a good keyboard and trackpad and a battery life that lasted up to 16 hours in our benchmark testing.

But there are some limitations that might make power users wait a while before upgrading. The Pro M1 only supports one external display at the moment and it can’t connect to an external GPU. It’s also limited to 16GB of RAM, which will be a tough sell for creative professionals and others who like to outfit their machines with as much RAM as possible. And despite being thicker than the MacBook Air M1, the Pro M1 only has two USB-C ports, which will may impact your everyday use even more than the other limitations. However, if you’re set on getting the latest MacBook Pro and can live with those sacrifices, Amazon’s latest discount is worth considering.

