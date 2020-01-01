Apple court filing claims Epic's 'Fortnite' setup is like shoplifting

Apple has asked a court not to temporarily reverse the App Store ban the company issued to Epic Games shortly after it broke its developer guidelines by accepting direct payments through Fortnite (via Axios). Apple argues the current predicament Epic finds itself is one it brought upon itself. "In the wake of its own voluntary actions, Epic now seeks emergency relief," the company says in the legal brief. "But the 'emergency' is entirely of Epic's own making."
In a separate declaration, Apple Fellow Phil Schiller said Tim Sweeney, the CEO of Epic, emailed the company on June 30th to request a "special deal with only Epic." According to Schiller, the studio asked Apple to let iOS users download its games from its own Epic Games Store app. Had Apple agreed to the request, Epic would have been able to skirt the company's 30 percent developer fee. Sweeney disputes Epic sought special treatment.