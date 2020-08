Getting your Mac fixed could soon be much easier. Apple says it will now verify third-party Mac repair shops, Reuters reports. The program will provide parts and training to qualifying repair stores.

Apple began verifying third-party iPhone repair shops in the US last year. This summer it expanded that repair program to Europe and Canada. A total of 140 businesses with 700 locations have reportedly signed up. Apple has also partnered with Best Buy to offer certified repairs through its stores.