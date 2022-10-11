Audio-Technica's ATH-M20xBT headphones drop to $59 for Prime Day

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

There are Prime Day deals flying around for just about everything under the sun (well, as long as it's on Amazon). If you're on the lookout for a solid deal on budget-friendly headphones in particular, consider Audio-Technica's ATH-M20xBT. Sure, the name might not easily roll off the tongue, but they were already solid value before they dropped to an all-time-low price for Prime Day. You can now pick up a set for $59, which is $20 off the regular price.

These are our favorite budget wireless headphones on the market right now. They have physical controls and Bluetooth multipoint connectivity, which enables you to link them to more than one device simultaneously (say, a laptop and a phone). There's also a wired connection option.

The headphones have 40mm drivers designed to bolster low frequency performance. A low-latency mode should help to make sure audio and video are synced, which could prove useful for gaming.

You'll get up to 60 hours of battery life on a single charge, so, given that they're pretty comfortable, you might end up wearing them all day. If you need to, you can top up the battery with up to three hours of listening time after just 10 minutes of charging.

On the downside, there's no active noise cancellation. You won't be able to fold these up, either. If you can live with those tradeoffs, though, it's certainly worth considering the M20xBT as a budget-conscious set of headphones for yourself or even as a stocking stuffer for someone else.

