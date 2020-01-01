Banjo CEO resigns to preserve the company's AI surveillance deals

Banjo is shuffling its leadership in a bid to keep its AI surveillance business with Utah and other customers worried about CEO Damien Patton’s racist past. Patton has resigned from the CEO position effective immediately, with CTO Justin Lindsey taking his place. A spokesperson told DeseretNews that Patton now has “no operating capacity” at the company, including its board.
In a statement, Patton said he believed Banjo’s “best past forward” was with a new leader given the “current circumstances.”