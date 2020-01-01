Banjo CEO resigns to preserve the company's AI surveillance deals

Utah had put its surveillance contract with Banjo on hold after learning that Patton had been a KKK member as a teenager, and had joined a group leader in a drive-by shooting. Patton had renounced his past and vowed that it didn’t affect his company’s practices, but Utah paused its use of the technology and launched an audit to verify that there wasn’t an algorithmic bias in its data gathering from cameras, call centers and emergency vehicles.

It’s not clear how Patton’s exit will influence Utah’s response, if at all. However, it theoretically eliminates the possibility that the history of Banjo’s founder will play a role in future projects. Not that this eliminates underlying concerns about the surveillance itself. Critics are still concerned that Banjo’s system has access to vast amounts of information in real time, and it’s not clear how well the company scrubs out personal data.