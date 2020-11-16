The latest iPad drops to $280 in Best Buy's Black Friday early access sale

8th-generation iPad - $280

My Best Buy members can get the new, 8th-generation iPad for $280 right now, which is the lowest price we’ve seen it since it came out a couple months ago. It normally oscillates between $300 and $330, so you’re getting the best deal possible with this sale price. We gave the latest iPad a score of 86 for its substantial performance boost, great battery life and new, included fast charger.

Lenovo Smart Clock - $35

This $35 sale price is the best we’ve seen on Lenovo’s original Smart Clock. Since it came out last year, it’s become a popular choice for those that want a compact Google Assistant speaker that also makes itself useful as a smart alarm clock. We gave it a score of 87 for its charming design, sunrise alarm feature and lack of camera for added privacy.

Sony WH-1000XM4 - $278

Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headphones, our current favorite wireless cans you can get, are down to $278 in this sale. Normally priced at $348, they earned a score of 94 from us for their comfortable design, excellent sound and ANC quality and new multi-device support. If you’re in need of an excellent pair of ANC headphones to help you focus while working from home, these are arguably the best option.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 + Type Cover - $799

You can save $230 on this Microsoft Surface Pro 7 bundle that includes the Type Cover, bringing the final price down to $799. This isn’t the base model, either — instead, you get a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. If you prefer to spend less, the base model is also on sale for $599, but it’s quite a low-powered machine. If you’re hoping to do any serious work with the Surface Pro 7, we recommend springing for at least the $799 model. You can also grab same bundle at Microsoft’s online store, too.

Fitbit Charge 4 - $100

Fitbit’s Charge 4 band is down to $100, which is a new all-time low. Normally priced at $150, it’s Fitbit’s most powerful fitness tracker (i.e. not a smartwatch) in part because it has built-in GPS. We gave it a score of 82 for its GPS accuracy, multi-day battery life and standard Fitbit Pay.

iRobot Roomba 960 - $300

The high-end Roomba 960 normally costs $500 but you can get it for only $300 right now. It has all of the features you’d expect out of a robot vacuum including WiFi connectivity, a companion app and the ability to find its way back to its home base after a cleaning. This model also has dual rubber brushes, which will make it even better for homes with pets.

Beats Powerbeats Pro - $160

This is a new all-time low for the Powerbeats Pro — they normally cost $250 and the previous low was $175. We gave these Beats earbuds a score of 86 for their improved sound quality, secure fit, ambidextrous controls and excellent battery life.

Galaxy Watch Active 2 - $180

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active 2 is down to $180, and while this appears to be its standard sale price right now, it remains a great deal on a solid smartwatch. It originally cost $300, and even then we thought it offered a lot value. It’s a bit lighter and thinner than Samsung’s regular Galaxy Watch, making it better for those that exercise often.

Fossil Gen 5e - $149

Fossil’s Gen 5 series of hybrid smartwatches made it into our holiday gift guide for their ability to balance smart features with elegant styles. The Gen 5e watches in particular come in a variety of case sizes and colors, making them great gadgets for those that want a bit more personality on their wrist than standard smartwatches can provide.

