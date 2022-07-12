The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals so far

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Amazon Prime Day is officially here and a number of our favorite gadgets are on sale. If you're a Prime member, you can save hundreds on devices from Sony, Razer, Samsung and others over the next 48-hours, plus Amazon has discounted most of its own devices, too. Prime Day can be somewhat tricky — yes, there are thousands of deals, especially across the consumer electronics category, but a good portion of them are not worth your time. We've collected the best tech deals for Prime Day 2022 here so you don't have to go searching for them.

Sony WH-1000XM4

Engadget

Sony's excellent WH-1000XM4 headphones are down to a new low of $228 right now. We gave these cans a score of 94 for their powerful ANC, immersive sound quality and multi-device connectivity.

AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro with the MagSafe case have been discounted to $170. These remain Apple's best sounding earbuds, and we liked them for their solid sound, powerful ANC and hands-free Siri capabilities.

AirPods (2nd gen)

The original AirPods are down to $90. While they're a bit outdated at this point, these are still decent earbuds that we liked for their improved wireless performance and good battery life.

Apple Watch Series 7

The latest Apple Watch Series 7 has dropped to $279, which is a new all-time low. That's the starting price on the GPS-only models, but you can pick up a GPS + Cellular model for as low as $379, too. It's the most comprehensive wearable Apple makes and it earned a score of 90 from us for its larger screen, faster charging and handy features in watchOS 8.

Apple TV 4K

The latest Apple TV 4K has dropped to $110. While on the expensive side, it's a set-top box that Apple lovers will appreciate. We gave it a score of 90 for its speedy performance, Dolby Vision and Atmos support and much improved Siri remote.

Kindle

Amazon's standard Kindle has dropped to $45, which is half off its normal price. We gave this e-reader a score of 91 for its improved contrast display, extra front lights and sleeker design.

Kindle Paperwhite

The Kindle Paperwhite is on sale for $95, which is a new record low for the e-reader. The updated model has 17 front lights, a sleeker design, an adjustable warm light, weeks of battery life and Audible support.

Echo Dot

The Echo Dot is on sale for $20 while the Echo Dot with Clock is down to $33. We like these tiny smart speakers for their good audio quality, compact design and tap-to-snooze feature.

Echo Show 5

The Echo Show 5 has dropped to $35, or $50 off its usual price. If you want a smart alarm clock, this is the smart display to get. We like its sharp 5-inch display, ambient light sensor, smart home controls and tap-to-snooze feature.

Echo Show 8

The Echo Show 8 smart display is on sale for a record-low price of $75. It earned a score of 87 from us for its attractive design, stellar audio quality and improved camera for video calls. The first-generation Show 8 is also on sale and you can get a bundle with it and a Blink Mini camera for only $65.

Fire HD 10

The Fire HD 10 has dropped to only $75 for Prime Day. It's the Fire tablet to get if you want the best performance possible. We like its 1080p display, 12-hour battery life and its Show Mode feature.

Fire TV Stick Lite

You can pick up Amazon's most affordable streamer, the Fire TV Stick Lite, for only $12 right now. It supports 1080p streaming and gives you access to some of the most popular services like Netlfix and Disney+.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max

The higher-end Fire TV Stick 4K Max has dropped to $35, which is $20 less than usual. On top of all of the features in the standard Fire TV Stick 4K, the Max version also supports WiFi 6 and live picture-in-picture viewing.

Elgato Stream Deck

Elgato's Stream Deck is down to $110 for Prime Day, or $40 off its normal price. This is a handy accessory to have for game streamer because you can customize its 15 LCD keys to do things like open apps, switch scenes, adjust audio and more.

65-inch LG B1 OLED smart TV (2021)

LG

LG's 65-inch B1 OLED TV is 30 percent off for Prime Day and down to $1,500. This 2021 version runs on LG's a7 Gen 4 AI Processor 4K, works with G-Sync and FreeSync technologies and has Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support built in.

DJI Mini 2 Fly More combo

DJI

A combo pack that includes the DJI Mini 2 drone plus a bunch of accessories has dropped to $479 for Prime Day. While DJI is on the Mini 3 at this point, this pack is a good option if you want all of the extra things you could ever need for your drone.

August WiFi smart lock

Engadget

August's 4th-gen WiFi smart lock is down to a new low of $150 right now, or nearly $100 off its usual price. We gave it a score of 80 when it first came out thanks to its minimalist design, easy installation and mandatory two-factor authentication setup.

Crucial MX500 SSD

Crucial's MX500 in 1TB is on sale for $85, or 15 percent off its usual price. It’s a good option if you need a standard 2.5-inch drive that works with both laptops and desktops. It also has AES-256 bit hardware encryption and integrated power loss immunity to protect your data.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Cherlynn Low / Engadget

All of Samsung's Galaxy S22 smartphones are cheaper than usual for Prime Day. The biggest deal among them is on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is down to a new low of $840. The Galaxy S22+ and the standard S22 are on sale for $700 and $600, respectively. We consider these to be some of the best Android phones you can get right now, so they're worth snatching up while they're deeply discounted.

Ninja Foodi Dual-Zone air frier

Ninja

Ninja's dual-zone air fryer has dropped to $160, which is 30 percent off its usual price. It earned a spot in our best air fryers guide for its large capacity, quick heat-up time and Smart Finish feature, which lets you prepare two different things at once and have them finish cooking at the same time.

Thermacell E-Series Repeller (2 pack)

Will Lipman Photography / Engadget

A two-pack of Thermacell E-Series repellers is $20 off and down to $60. It gives you a 20-foot zone of mosquito protection and each of them can last for 5.5 hours before they need recharging.

iRobot Roomba i7+

Devindra Hardawar / Engadget

iRobot's Roomba i7+ is half off and down to $500 for Prime Day. This is slightly less advanced than the s9+, which is our current favorite premium robo-vac, but it remains one of the most powerful Roombas you can get. It also comes with a clean base, so the robot vacuum will empty its dustbin into the base automatically after each job.

Shark AV2501AE robot vacuum

Shark

Shark's AI robot vacuum is down to only $380 right now, which is 42 percent less than usual. Shark robo-vacs are generally good picks thanks to their solid cleaning power and easy to use mobile app. This one also comes with a clean base, so you don't have to empty the robot's debris bin after each job — it handles that on its own.

Samsung T7 Shield

Samsung

Samsung's new T7 Shield portable SSDs have been discounted for Prime Day. You can pick up the 1TB model for $100 or the 2TB model for $200 — both new all-time-low prices. Samsung just came out with these drives back in April, and they're designed to be more durable versions of the standard T7 series with extra drop protection and an IP65-rated design.

Tile trackers

Tile

Tile trackers are up to 30 percent off for Prime Day and you have a few different designs to choose from. The standard Tile Mate is down to $18, the Tile Slim is on sale for $24 and the Tile Sticker is down to $21. These Bluetooth chips help you keep track of your things digitally and they can lead you to your lost items by emitting a chime.

Beats Fit Pro

The Beats Fit Pro are 20 percent off and down to $160. We gave them a score of 87 for their comfortable, water-resistant design, good sound quality and ANC and long battery life.

Sony WH-CH710N

Sony's affordable WH-CH710N wireless headphones have dropped to a new low of $68 for Prime Day. These are a great option if you want deep, punchy bass, solid ANC and 35-hour battery life all in a budget-friendly package.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

David Imel for Engadget

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 has dropped to $150 for Prime Day, or 40 percent off its usual price. We consider it to be the best smartwatch for Android users right now, and we gave it a score of 85 for its comprehensive health tracking, bright screen and improved third-party app support.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 have dropped to $100, or 33 percent less than usual. These much-improved earbuds impressed us with their better audio quality, adjustable ambient sound mode and tiny, comfortable design.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Samsung's high-end Galaxy Buds Pro are on sale for $120, which is 40 percent off their normal price. They earned a score of 85 from us for their comfortable fit, wireless charging and good sound quality.

Jabra Elite 85t

Jabra's Elite 85t earbuds are on sale for $120, or a whopping 48 percent off their normal price. We like these true wireless earbuds for their strong ANC, comfortable size and wireless charging case.

Jabra Elite 3

Jabra's excellent Elite 3 earbuds have dropped to $50, or $30 off their normal rate. These already affordable buds earned a score of 88 from us for their impressive sound quality, good battery life, reliable touch controls and comfortable fit.

Roku Streambar

Valentina Palladino / Engadget

The Roku Streambar is down to $90 right now. It's a compact soundbar that will upgrade any living room relying on an old TV with weak audio. We gave it a score of 86 for its solid audio quality, Dolby Audio support and built-in 4K streaming technology. The more advanced Streambar Pro is on sale for $150, too.

