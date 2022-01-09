Beyond Meat's plant-based 'chicken' is coming to KFC locations across the US

Starting on January 10th, Beyond Fried Chicken will be available at restaurants for a limited time.
A bucket of Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meat's plant-based "chicken" alternative that's sold at KFC restaurants.
Beyond Meat/KFC

Beyond Meat's plant-based chicken substitute is coming to KFC restaurants across the US. You'll be able to pick up Beyond Fried Chicken à la carte or as part of the fast food chain's first plant-based combo meal starting on January 10th. The item will be available on KFC menus for a limited time and while stock lasts (which might not last long, based on previous runs). It starts at $7, though the price will vary depending on location.

Beyond Fried Chicken, which Beyond Meat created exclusively for KFC, debuted at an Atlanta restaurant in 2019. Lines reportedly wrapped around the restaurant, which sold out of the plant-based item in just five hours. Other test runs took place in 2020 at restaurants in Nashville, Charlotte and Southern California, with locations in the latter region selling out of Beyond Fried Chicken in one week.

If you happen to miss out on Beyond Fried Chicken during this run, you'll still be able to find Beyond Meat's chicken alternative elsewhere. Some grocery stores started selling the company's "chicken" tenders a few months ago.

