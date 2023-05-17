BlizzCon returns as an in-person event later this year The convention is returning at a turbulent time for Blizzard.

Four years after the last in-person edition, a full-on version of BlizzCon has been scheduled for later this year. Blizzard's fan convention will take place at its long-standing Anaheim Convention Center home on November 3rd and 4th. More details will be revealed next month, including ticket information, though hotel blocks are already open. As always, some of the panels will be livestreamed, including the opening ceremony.

A lot has changed since BlizzCon 2019. Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic upended everything, and BlizzCon has been on hiatus (save for a virtual edition that took place in early 2021) ever since.

In the interim, Blizzard has faced accusations of fostering a toxic work culture . BlizzCon is saddled with its own baggage and the company has yet to detail the safety policies that will be in place at this year's event. Reports also suggest there may be an exodus of Blizzard developers due to the publisher's return to office policy.