BlizzCon returns as an in-person event later this year

Four years after the last in-person edition, a full-on version of BlizzCon for later this year. fan convention will take place at its long-standing Anaheim Convention Center home on November 3rd and 4th. More details will be revealed next month, including ticket information, though hotel blocks are already open. As always, some of the panels will be livestreamed, including the opening ceremony.
A lot has changed since BlizzCon 2019. Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic upended everything, and BlizzCon has (save for that took place in early 2021) ever since.
In the interim, Blizzard has of a . BlizzCon is with its own and the company has yet to detail the safety policies that will be in place at this year's event. Reports also suggest there may be due to the publisher's return to office policy.
Nevertheless, the studio will surely have news and updates to share for its various franchises at BlizzCon, including Warcraft, Overwatch and Diablo. BlizzCon will likely host some as well.