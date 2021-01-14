Latest in Gear

Image credit: BMW

BMW drivers will be able to unlock cars without touching their iPhone

The automaker is upgrading the BMW Digital Key with ultra-wideband tech.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
2h ago
Comments
41 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

BMW Digital Key Plus and iX
BMW

BMW has announced a upgraded version of the BMW Digital Key feature for iPhone. With Digital Key Plus, drivers will be able to unlock and start their car without taking their phone out of their pocket or bag.

The automaker is tapping into the ultra-wideband (UWB) capabilities of the U1 chip, which Apple introduced with the iPhone 11. The short-range, high-bandwidth radio tech supports features that require precise location finding and high levels of security — such as authenticating a driver and automatically unlocking their car door. As BMW notes, with UWB, it's impossible to carry out relay attacks, which jam or intercept a radio signal.

BMW didn’t reveal exactly when Digital Key Plus will arrive. The first car that will support it is the electric iX SUV, which is isn’t expected to go on sale before the end of this year. BMW and Apple have been collaborating with the Car Connectivity Consortium to develop an open standard for UWB-enabled digital keys, so other carmakers may support the tech too. 

In this article: apple, iphone, ultra-wideband, uwb, iphone 11, iphone 12, bmw ix, digital key, bmw digital key plus, bmw digital key, bmw, transportation, news, gear, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
41 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The Morning After: The Best of CES 2021 award winners

The Morning After: The Best of CES 2021 award winners

View
Philips Hue module turns any light switch into a smart switch

Philips Hue module turns any light switch into a smart switch

View
The Galaxy S21 Ultra packs two telephoto lenses and supports the S Pen

The Galaxy S21 Ultra packs two telephoto lenses and supports the S Pen

View
Presenting the Best of CES 2021 winners!

Presenting the Best of CES 2021 winners!

View
Peloton users can now make their own custom workout routines

Peloton users can now make their own custom workout routines

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr