BTS broke its own YouTube record for 24-hour views

The K-pop group even broke the record by a hefty margin.
Jon Fingas
J. Fingas|05.22.21
@jonfingas

May 22nd, 2021
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 20: (L-R) In this image released on May 20, V, Suga, Jin, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, and J-Hope of BTS pose for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Billboard Music Awards 2021 via Getty Images)
BTS is apparently determined to hold its YouTube records. Variety reports that the K-pop group broke its own record for the most YouTube views in the space of 24 hours, racking up 113 million plays for its music video "Butter." That's about 12 million more than the 101.1 million from the superstars' last record-smasher, "Dynamite," which premiered in August last year.

The new tune also set a record for the largest YouTube video premiere with 3.9 million simultaneous viewers. The clip had over 136 million plays as of this writing.

It's not completely surprising that BTS would break the record again. The group's fans, known collectively as the Army, are legendary for their devotion — it was virtually guaranteed they'd show up en masse for the premiere and its aftermath. The abundance of pre-release hype and the impending Billboard Music Awards helped, too.

Even so, it's notable that the single broke the record by a comfortable margin. It suggests that YouTube still has room to grow even as familiar patterns (such as K-pop frenzies) emerge. You might not see the service plateau for a while.

