CBS' upcoming 'All Rise' episode features a social distancing twist

CBS will produce an all-new episode of its courtroom drama series All Rise that revolves around the COVID-19 crisis, both in real life and on the show. The episode’s plot is centered on LA’s shelter-in-place rules and how they impact the criminal justice system, for on thing. In addition, the producers will follow social distancing rules in the real world while filming the episode, using video chat apps like FaceTime, WebEx and Zoom.

According to the synopsis, Judge Benner (CSI’s Marg Helgenberger) authorizes a virtual bench trial presided by Lola Carmichael, portrayed by Simone Missick. The defendant, lawyers and prosecutors participate over virtual chats (on the show and in real life), while also trying to manage their lives in quarantine.