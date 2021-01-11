Latest in Gear

Image credit: TCL

Watch TCL's CES keynote in 9 minutes

Along with a bunch of displays, get a look at the first wireless Roku TV Ready soundbar.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
TCL's CES keynote was full of announcements, but if you don't have time to watch the entire thing, we've packed everything you need to know into a nine-minute video. Naturally, TVs were front and center, with 8K and Mini LED models on show. 

The company flexed its display muscles in other ways, particularly with the rollable, 17-inch tablet it teased and a tablet with its color paper-esque NXTPAPER tech. TCL also showed off the first wireless Roku TV Ready soundbar and a new lineup of budget-friendly phones.

Follow all of the latest news from CES 2021 right here!

In this article: tcl, keynote, supercut, ces2021, oled, mini led, tv, tablet, phones, smartphones, soundbar, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
