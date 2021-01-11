Watch TCL's CES keynote in 9 minutes

TCL's CES keynote was full of announcements, but if you don't have time to watch the entire thing, we've packed everything you need to know into a nine-minute video. Naturally, TVs were front and center, with 8K and Mini LED models on show.
The company flexed its display muscles in other ways, particularly with the rollable, 17-inch tablet it teased and a tablet with its color paper-esque NXTPAPER tech. TCL also showed off the first wireless Roku TV Ready soundbar and a new lineup of budget-friendly phones.