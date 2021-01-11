Latest in Gear

Image credit: TCL

TCL teases a 17-inch tablet that unfurls like a scroll

Just when it will come is another matter.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
39m ago
TCL 17-inch scroll tablet
TCL

TCL hinted that rollable devices were coming, but it’s now clear one of them might be particularly ambitious. The company has unveiled a concept tablet built around a 17-inch rollable, printed OLED display — you even pull it open like you’re unfurling a scroll. While the on-screen images clearly don’t reflect what you’d get in a shipping product, TCL envisions using this for detailed maps on a hike and other situations where laptop-sized screens would come in handy.

The screen offers a “100 percent color gamut” and could translate to other devices, including TVs, foldables and commercial displays.

Just when you might see a tablet like this is another matter. Although TCL made clear that rollables like this are a matter of “when” rather than “if,” it didn’t narrow down a time frame or other details. Think of this more as a peek at where TCL is going rather than a product introduction, even if a tablet like this really does reach the market.

Follow all of the latest news from CES 2021 right here!

In this article: Tcl, ces2021, foldable, rollable, tablet, displays, OLED, gear, tomorrow
