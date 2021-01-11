TCL teases a 17-inch tablet that unfurls like a scroll

TCL hinted that rollable devices were coming, but it’s now clear one of them might be particularly ambitious. The company has unveiled a concept tablet built around a 17-inch rollable, printed OLED display — you even pull it open like you’re unfurling a scroll. While the on-screen images clearly don’t reflect what you’d get in a shipping product, TCL envisions using this for detailed maps on a hike and other situations where laptop-sized screens would come in handy.

The screen offers a “100 percent color gamut” and could translate to other devices, including TVs, foldables and commercial displays.