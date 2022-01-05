GM teases electric versions of its Chevy Blazer and Equinox SUVs

GM's electric vehicle debuts at CES 2022 involve much more than just the Chevy Silverado. The automaker has teased plans for Blazer and Equinox EVs that would respectively arrive in spring and fall 2023. The Equinox should be relatively affordable, too, with the compact SUV expected to carry a starting price around $30,000 before tax and incentives.

The company was shy about technical details, but did say the Equinox would be available in LT and RS trim levels, and sell to fleets as well as everyday customers. The design (above) isn't a radical one given Chevy's existing EV aesthetics, but it is considerably more aerodynamic than the current machine.

The two extra models make sense in light of GM's electrification strategy. If the company is going to exclusively sell EVs by 2035, it needs to make affordable rides that fulfill the roles occupied by current mainstream cars. That means augmenting or replacing its most recognizable models, not just launching ground-up designs like the Bolt or Cadillac Lyriq. While the Blazer and Equinox won't be as exciting as flagships like the Hummer EV, they could easily form the backbone of GM's lineup in the near future.