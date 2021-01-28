GM plans to exclusively sell electric vehicles by 2035

GM isn’t just planning to electrify many of its cars in the years ahead — it’s ditching combustion engines entirely. As CNBC reports, GM has unveiled plans to completely eliminate tailpipe emissions from new “light-duty vehicles” (read: everyday cars) by 2035. While this technically offers an opening for hydrogen and similar zero-emissions powertrains, the US automotive giant makes it clear that it wants an “all-electric future.” If you’re shopping for a GM group car in 2035, it’ll be an EV.
The move is part of a larger plan to become carbon neutral by 2040, using “science-based targets” for its efforts. This includes moving to 100 percent renewable energy worldwide by 2035 (in the US by 2030) and using carbon offsets “sparingly” when it can’t reduce its CO2 output.