The EU is testing cross-border COVID-19 contact tracing

Several European Union countries are testing a system that enables their COVID-19 contact tracing apps to work across borders. The apps for the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Italy and Latvia will exchange information during the trial. The European Commission set a framework for such a cross-border approach in June.
If a resident from one of those countries travels to another, they won’t have to download the local contact tracing app to receive alerts if they’ve recently come in contact with someone who’s tested positive for COVID-19. They can also flag a positive test of their own, and that data will be shared with the other countries’ apps so they can alert folks who have come in contact with that person.