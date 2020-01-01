YouTuber’s DIY gun shoots masks onto people’s faces

Given the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the US, along with research that shows masks slow the spread of the disease, it can be frustrating to see mask-less people in public spaces. With that -- and some American’s obsession with guns -- in mind, YouTuber Allen Pan decided to create a mask launcher that attempts to shoot masks onto people’s faces.

Pan used brake line, a solenoid valve, an 800 PSI CO2 canister, a spray paint pistol grip and projectiles with magnets attached to craft a pneumatic launcher, aka Mask Gun. It works a little bit like a net gun, with the goal being to launch a mask at a person’s face and have cords wrap around their head to hold it in place.