‘Death Stranding’ should run just fine on your older PC

When Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding arrives on PC on July 14th, you won't need the most cutting-edge computer to play as deliveryman Sam Bridges. On Thursday, the auteur's studio shared the game's system requirements. And for the most part, they're modest.
Minimum and recommended specs for the PC edition of #DeathStranding, launching July 14th has been revealed!— KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) June 11, 2020
The short version of the spec sheet (above) is that almost any quad-core processor made in the last half-decade or so will do, provided it’s paired with a relatively modern GPU. The three Intel processors mentioned in the spec sheet are from the company's 2012 Ivy Bridge and 2014 Haswell lineups. Meanwhile, NVIDA's Pascal-series GPUs starting coming out in 2016, while AMD’s Polaris GPUs date back to 2017. Whatever combination of processor and graphics card you own, you'll need to have Windows 10 installed on your computer as well as 80GB of internal storage set aside and at least 8GB of RAM.