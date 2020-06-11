‘Death Stranding’ should run just fine on your older PC

The spec sheet doesn't mention Vulkan support, which almost certainly accounts for the fact you'll only be able to play Death Stranding on a Windows 10 machine since DirectX 12 is only available outside of Microsoft's latest operating system in a couple of circumstances. Kojima Productions didn't say what kind of setup you'll need to play the game at 4K or a higher framerate like 144 FPS.

Kojima Productions / 505 Games

Beyond its immediate value, the spec sheet is interesting in that it provides a good idea of what to expect from Horizon Zero Dawn's upcoming PC port. Both games run on the Decima game engine, which was created by HZD developer Guerrilla Games.

Kojima Productions also shared new screenshots of the title's PC version. In several of them, you can see some of the Half-Life tie-ins that will make their way into the final game.

Death Stranding comes out on Steam and the Epic Games Store on July 14th.