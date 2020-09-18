Deezer's country selector lets you listen to music and podcasts like a local

You may not get a chance to physically travel anytime soon, but if you're Deezer subscriber, the music streaming service is giving you an alternative way to experience the music and culture of another country. The platform has introduced a country selector feature that allows you to easily hop between regions.

In this way, you can see and hear localized content recommendations. Deezer sees this feature as a way to let expats reconnect with the music scene back home. It also gives those who want to explore a new culture an easy way to do so — no need to use a VPN or submit yourself to the dangers of traveling during the coronavirus pandemic.