Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Deezer

Deezer's country selector lets you listen to music and podcasts like a local

As a expat, you can also reconnect with home.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Comments
31 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Deezer country selector
Deezer

You may not get a chance to physically travel anytime soon, but if you're Deezer subscriber, the music streaming service is giving you an alternative way to experience the music and culture of another country. The platform has introduced a country selector feature that allows you to easily hop between regions.

In this way, you can see and hear localized content recommendations. Deezer sees this feature as a way to let expats reconnect with the music scene back home. It also gives those who want to explore a new culture an easy way to do so — no need to use a VPN or submit yourself to the dangers of traveling during the coronavirus pandemic.

When you switch countries, your language settings won't change as well, so need to worry about getting lost in the interface. Besides localized recommendations for music, podcasts and audiobooks, you'll see any local shows that are set to take place in that country.

You can switch regions through Deezer's settings menu. The feature is available through both the mobile and web apps, as well as all the 180 countries in which you can subscribe to the service. While a feature like this probably won’t give Deezer an advantage in its battle with giants like Spotify, it’s a nifty feature if you’re already a subscriber.

In this article: Deezer, mobile, app, internet, music, podcasts, av, services, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
31 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

TikTok and WeChat will be banned from US app stores on Sunday

TikTok and WeChat will be banned from US app stores on Sunday

View
You’ll need more than $299 to truly enjoy next-gen gaming

You’ll need more than $299 to truly enjoy next-gen gaming

View
NVIDIA apologizes for RTX 3080 order chaos

NVIDIA apologizes for RTX 3080 order chaos

View
How and where to pre-order a PlayStation 5

How and where to pre-order a PlayStation 5

View
Apple iPad (2020) hands-on: A better kind of basic

Apple iPad (2020) hands-on: A better kind of basic

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr