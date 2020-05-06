Disgraced Samsung heir likely won't give company control to his children

In his first public statement since 2015, disgraced Samsung heir and vice chairman Jay. Y Lee has vowed that he will not hand over control of the company to his children. Reuters reports that in a televised press conference held at the company’s Seoul offices, Lee said, “I do not plan to pass down my role to my children. This is something I have thought about for a long time but have been hesitant to express it openly.” He said he wanted to put an end to the “controversy regarding succession.” The Korea Herald, meanwhile, reports that Lee said, “I will not pass the company’s managerial rights to my children.” The difference may be down to translation discrepancies.

The comments follow years of controversy and disrepute for the Samsung boss, who had been running the chaebol after his father suffered a heart attack in 2014. The start of 2017 saw Lee arrested for bribery and other misdeeds, following accusations that he’d been involved in payments made to Choi Soon-sil, an ally of the country's impeached president, in a supposed bid to clinch approval for a merger. Following his indictment shortly afterwards, he was found guilty and sentenced to five years in prison — a much shorter sentence than the 12 years he had been facing, but still long enough to be considered a heavy penalty for a country that usually goes lightly on major business figures. Less than a year later, however, he walked free, after the appellate court halved a lower court’s five-year jail sentence and suspended it for three years.