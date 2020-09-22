Latest in Gear

Google Assistant can control Disney+ on Google smart displays

Hey Google, play ‘The Mandalorian.’
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
35m ago
You can now use Google Assistant voice controls to navigate Disney+ content on smart displays like Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max. To use the feature, you’ll have to link your Disney+ subscription to your Google Home or Assistant app. Then, just say something like “Hey Google, play The Mandalorian,” to stream content.

From the start, Disney+ has been available on Google Assistant smart displays like Nest Hub. You can already use Assistant to play Netflix, Hulu, CBS All Access and HBO content, so it only makes sense that the same feature would be available for Disney+. The voice controls are not yet available in all markets.

Disney+ recently launched in eight more European countries, and it’s currently testing a watch party mode in Canada. With any luck, that feature will expand globally soon. Watching the second season of The Mandalorian, which arrives on October 30th, would be more fun in GroupWatch.

