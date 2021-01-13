Latest in Entertainment

Snap permanently closes Donald Trump's account

Add Snapchat to the list of services that no longer allow Donald Trump as a poster.
Last week, as many social networks took steps to ban or restrict President Trump’s posts in the wake of violent riots that attacked Capitol Hill, Snap indefinitely suspended his account on its service. Today, the company announced that shutdown is permanent, in the following statement.

“Last week we announced an indefinite suspension of President Trump’s Snapchat account, and have been assessing what long term action is in the best interest of our Snapchat community. In the interest of public safety, and based on his attempts to spread misinformation, hate speech, and incite violence, which are clear violations of our guidelines, we have made the decision to permanently terminate his account.”

Snapchat’s first steps to limit Trump began in June, when it stopped promoting his feed in its Discover section. The service has since recorded dozens of times where his posts violated its policies on hate speech or incitement of violence, and removed the posts. Unlike other social networks that promote themselves as akin to a town square, Snap does not offer itself as an unmoderated news feed. Whatever you’d like to call it, it’s now on the list with Twitter, Twitch, Facebook and others that no longer offer access to Donald Trump.

