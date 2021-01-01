Latest in Gear

Image credit: Raymond Boyd via Getty Images

GM is reportedly considering an electric Corvette SUV

GM's 'Project R' plans could put the Corvette name on a new vehicle similar to Ford's Mustang Mach-E.
Engadget
39m ago
Comments
51 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

CHICAGO - FEBRUARY 06: 2020 Chevrolet Corvette is on display at the 112th Annual Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois on February 6, 2020. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)"n
Raymond Boyd via Getty Images

After years of speculation and teases, the Corvette recently changed drastically, turning into a mid-engine sports car. A Bloomberg report suggests something even more controversial could come next, in the form of a Corvette-branded line of vehicles that could include an electric crossover SUV.

Ford has already pushed this exact strategy, using the Mustang Mach-E name to promote its sporty electric crossover. The report claims that GM is working on designs for a number of Corvette-brand vehicles, in an initiative called Project R or Brand R.

GM recently unveiled a new logo to go along with its plans to release 30 EVs by 2025, including the Cadillac Lyriq, Hummer and the Bolt that will be revealed next month.

In this article: crossover, ev, Chevrolet, Mach-E, Corvette, rumor, GM, Mustang Mach-E, electric car, SUV, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
51 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Philips Hue module turns any light switch into a smart switch

Philips Hue module turns any light switch into a smart switch

View
Windows 10X leak reveals another attempt at taking on Chrome OS

Windows 10X leak reveals another attempt at taking on Chrome OS

View
Samsung Galaxy S21 series first look

Samsung Galaxy S21 series first look

View
Presenting the Best of CES 2021 winners!

Presenting the Best of CES 2021 winners!

View
Peloton users can now make their own custom workout routines

Peloton users can now make their own custom workout routines

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr