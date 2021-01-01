GM is reportedly considering an electric Corvette SUV

After years of speculation and teases, the Corvette recently changed drastically, turning into a mid-engine sports car. A Bloomberg report suggests something even more controversial could come next, in the form of a Corvette-branded line of vehicles that could include an electric crossover SUV.

Ford has already pushed this exact strategy, using the Mustang Mach-E name to promote its sporty electric crossover. The report claims that GM is working on designs for a number of Corvette-brand vehicles, in an initiative called Project R or Brand R.